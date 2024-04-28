Tragic end for young Taylor Swift fan days before her 10th birthday

In a poignant turn of events, nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver from Perth, who captured hearts worldwide during a Taylor Swift concert in Sydney, has passed away.

Scarlett had been battling a severe form of brain cancer known as high-grade glioma. Her father, Paul, shared the heartbreaking news through a deeply emotional Instagram post, detailing his profound grief and the void left by his daughter's passing.

"My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful. Nothing will ever be the same again. Don't forget me and please find a way to let me know you are OK. Goodnight baby, I love you – Dad. It's just not fair," Paul expressed, encapsulating his deep sorrow.

Scarlett's battle with cancer and her indomitable spirit reached a broader audience when she attended Taylor Swift's concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney in late February.

© Don Arnold/TAS24 Scarlett receives a hat from Taylor Swift during her performance at Accor Stadium

During the performance, she was chosen to go on stage during Swift's rendition of the hit single "22." It was a moment that quickly went viral, marking a high point in the young girl's life, as she shared a memorable hug with the pop superstar, who then gave her a signed hat as part of a tradition during her performances.

The moment captured on video showed Swift tenderly kissing Scarlett's hands, a gesture that resonated deeply with fans around the world.

Social media users shared the footage widely, with many expressing their emotional reactions. Comments such as "Sobbing" and "Bawling my eyes out. So precious!" flooded platforms, showcasing the community's support and love for Scarlett.

In the weeks following the concert, however, Scarlett's health deteriorated. Earlier this month, Paul disclosed on social media that his daughter was not doing well and that doctors had given her only weeks to live.

He detailed the complications she faced, including issues with a feeding tube and extreme fatigue that led to a significant seizure shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

Despite these challenges, Scarlett's story had earlier seen a glimmer of hope through the efforts of the Make A Wish Foundation and the generosity of the community.

Her father had revealed that Scarlett's wish was to meet Taylor Swift. Although initially told it wasn't possible, the family turned to social media to make it happen, and generous supporters helped secure tickets to the concert.

