Taylor Swift has completely moved on from the "tortured" moment in time that saw her handle two heartbreaks in short succession, sharing that she is thriving and happy with new love Travis Kelce.

As part of a YouTube Shorts challenge called "Fortnights Challenge", the singer asked fans to create reels of moments from the last two weeks of their lives, set to her new single. In her own reel, the singer begins by sharing a video of her in the studio before it cuts to her cooking in her kitchen, with Travis next to her and leaning in to kiss her on the cheek.

Travis Kelce can't keep his hands off Taylor Swift in intimate new video

The 34-year-old can't keep the smile off her face as he intentionally crowds into her space, before a second clip reveals her frosting cinnamon rolls – a favorite of the 'Karma' singer, and a recipe that she used to win over Travis' teammates in 2023.

"We’re having a pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal," said former NFL player Bernie Kosar.

The clips also include Taylor playing pickleball with a custom Kansas City Chiefs racquet, and a snapshot of the pair with their arms around each other on a date night in Singapore; Travis traveled to the country to watch Taylor on her Eras Tour back in March.

Other snippets reveal her life behind-the-scenes including a moment of her crafting while wearing a vintage Kansas University sweater – the alma mater of her best friend Abigail Anderson, which is also only an hour away from where Travis now plays – and her on a boat, rocking a Zimmermann plunge wire bikini top and drinking what appears to be sangria.



‘Fortnight’ is the first track on the album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19. There are also two tracks that are seemingly about her new love Travis.

In 'The Alchemy' the star croons: "So when I touch down/Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," referencing the NFL method of scoring, a touch down."

She later sings: "These blokes warm the benches/ We've been on a winning streak/He jokes that 'It's heroin, but this time with an E'".

Another ode to Travis sees the singer feeling "so high school" with him, alluding to the couple's public perception as the high school prom king and queen.

Taylor sings: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me", in reference to a clip of the football star in 2016 playing the childhood school game of choosing who you would "marry, kiss, or kill" – Taylor, Ariana Grande or Katy Perry – and then further alludes to the couple's reported differences, as she belts: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle".