Sharon Stone's rarely-seen son, 18, prepares to leave family home as famous mom shares insight

Sharon Stone is preparing to see one of her own fly the nest, as she revealed on social media that the time for her middle son, 18-year-old Laird Vonne, to leave the family home was upon them.

The 66-year-old star is a mom to sons Roan Joseph, 23, Laird, and Quinn Kelly, 17, all of whom live at home with their mom in California.

The Hollywood star shared a photo on Instagram with Laird as they prepared to go scouting for a college he'll be calling home in the fall, simply captioning it: "College hunting!!"

© Instagram Sharon shared a selfie with her son Laird as they were off to scout colleges

Laird looked so much like his mom in the selfie, as they both smiled brightly for the snap, sporting long black hair and a beanie atop a matching tee. Sharon, meanwhile, wore a printed gold jacket and a pearl necklace.

Several of her fans who were moms themselves shared their support for the actress, leaving responses like: "You are one of 3 moms I know who are doing this. Fantastic. Enjoy the journey!!" and: "Big smiles. Really does say everything that's beyond words," plus: "Great photo. Those boys are sure in the sweet spot," as well as: "He's a man! And a fine one."

The Oscar-nominated star has openly spoken about prioritizing motherhood and family in the later stages of her career, telling People last year: "I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood…because they certainly didn't prioritize me."

Sharon adopted Roan with her former husband Phil Bronstein, and after their 2004 divorce, he was granted primary custody of their son. She challenged it in 2008, hoping to move her son to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

© Instagram Sharon is a mom to three sons

On the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi last March, the actress opened up about the harsh realities of not only losing custody to her son, but also the ways in which her career was used against her while doing so. She specifically credited it to the lack of respect for her fame given her sex symbol status, mainly due to 1992's Basic Instinct.

She said: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

© Getty Images She was involved in a lengthy custody battle over her oldest, Roan

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

Their relationship has since exponentially improved, however, with Roan filing to legally take his mother's last name as well, becoming Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone. Sharon adopted all three of her sons, and wrote an essay for British Vogue in 2019 about the joys of adoption.

© Getty Images Sharon shares Roan with her ex Phil Bronstein

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

