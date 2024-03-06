Sharon Stone reveals her unconventional nighttime ritual at 65 – and it's really one of a kind

Sharon Stone truly is one of a kind when it comes to her persona both on-screen and off, revolutionizing the "femme fatale" archetype in cinema while remaining a steadfast advocate and creative in real life.

The actress, 65, spoke with Air Mail about her home life and routine before bedtime, and proved that once again, she has traits like no other.

When asked if she had any pre-bed rituals, she explained: "My main rituals are to treat myself well and to talk to myself well."

She then added, though, that the same treatment also extended to her paintings, having taken up art even more fervently in recent years than ever before.

"I talk to my paintings like they're living beings," Sharon revealed to the publication. "I feel like they are. In a way, it's also like talking to myself.

"I tell my paintings how beautiful they are and how great they're doing. Like: Oh, you're so beautiful. Oh, my God, look what you're doing, I didn't know you were going to do that, you little sexy minx."

The Basic Instinct star emphasized, though, that she really considered herself to be a night owl and often prioritized her own bedtime only once all three of her sons were home and safe. She is a boy mom to Roan Joseph, 23, Laird Vonne, 18, and Quinn Kelly, 17, and they all live under one roof in California.

"I have three kids, and I don't go to bed until my kids are home and in bed," she said. "Now they're older, so that can get late," although time spent in the studio often consumed a lot of her night as well.

"If I'm painting, I paint until I'm done. I can paint until two, three, four o'clock in the morning. There are days I don't even get into my studio until four in the afternoon [because] I have responsibilities in the rest of my world. I have to do my grown-up stuff."

Sharon also remarked that she had an affinity for foot bowls, oils, herbal teas, and a soothing bath before bed. "I also take baths in sea salt from the Dead Sea. Sometimes I put apple-cider vinegar or baking soda in there."

While she was very particular about noting that she never fell asleep in her studio and was always one to tidy up, she did admit that she could fall asleep almost anywhere if she could.

Of her most "bizarre" nighttime ritual, she shared: "I really do like the late night. That's when I like to watch TV, when I like to go outside. That's when the nocturnal animals are out.

"I like the sound of nighttime animals. I like the quiet of the air. I like the density of the nighttime air. I like looking at the moon," she continued, even referencing her Oscar-nominated movie Casino as she revealed: "I think that's why I liked Casino so much, because we shot all night, all the time."

