Taylor Swift, Ariana Madix, Kevin Costner, and more shocking splits of 2023

Over six months in, 2023 has been quite the year in the realm of Hollywood break-ups. July 17th alone went down in pop-culture history as the day both Ariana Grande and Sofia Vergara announced their respective divorces within hours of each other.

From whirlwind romances that came to a quick crash, to messy legal battles (looking at you, Kevin Costner) and splits we never saw coming (Swifties are still recovering), there has been no shortage of surprises when it comes to celebrity splits this year.

Below, scroll and look back on some of the Hollywood couples that have called it quits... so far.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello (2014-2023)

© Getty

Sofia and Joe announced their divorce on July 17, in a statement to Page Six which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The former couple met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014, and were engaged within the year. They tied the knot on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (2020-2023)

Ariana and Dalton reportedly separated early in 2023, though news of their split first broke on July 17, and they have yet to address it themselves.

The pop superstar (whose famous, sung-about exes include Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller) and real estate broker first started dating in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in front of approximately 20 people in their Montecito home, in 2021.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky (1994-2023)

© Getty Images

On July 3, People broke the news that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband of 27 years. The two first met at a nightclub in 1994, and tied the knot in January 1996. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, plus Farrah Brittany, 34, from Kyle's first marriage.

Halloween Ends actress Kyle and real estate mogul Mauricio have since maintained that they are not divorcing and are co-habitating, though they shared in a statement that they had "a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Billy Porter and Adam Smith (2014-2023)

© Getty

Billy and Adam announced their divorce on July 5, with their reps telling People: "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

The former couple met at a dinner party in 2009, broke up, but rekindled their romance five years later, and married in January 2017, two weeks after Tony and Emmy winning performer Billy proposed.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef (2015-2023)

© Getty

The Puerto Rican superstar and the Swedish artist announced their divorce in a statement to People on July 6 which read: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

The two first met in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. They share two children, daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, three, plus Ricky also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born via surrogate in 2008.

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards (2022-2023)

© Getty

Multi-hyphenate legend Cher and her rapper boyfriend, who is 40 years her junior, first started dating in November 2022. Despite sparking engagement rumors, they called it quits six months later in May of this year.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin (2008-2023)

© Getty

The buzzy star of The Bear and his wife were high school sweethearts; they first met in 2008 when they were 17 years old and starred together in the psychological drama Afterschool. They welcomed their first daughter, Ezer, in 2018, tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their second daughter, Dolores, the following year.

Addison filed for divorce from the Shameless actor on May 8, after nearly four years of marriage and 15 years together.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary-Lou Nurk (2022-2023)

The Selling Sunset star and his French model ex-girlfriend, who is 21 years his junior, started dating in July 2022, but called it quits after ten months of dating in May.

In a statement on Instagram, they shared: "While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgarter (2000-2023)

© Getty

Actor-director Kevin and Christine's divorce might be the messiest (and most costly) of the year – so far at least. Christine first filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, and the two have been embroiled in a legal battle over their assets and child support ever since.

The estranged couple started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at the Yellowstone actor's Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004. Their kids together are Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford (2022-2023)

© Getty

Billie and Jesse, also a musician, started dating in November of 2022, much to the chagrin of her fans, who expressed concern over their 11-year age gap.

Their romance proved to be short-lived, seven months, and their break-up was confirmed in May.

Halsey and Alev Aydin (2019-2023)

© Getty

Halsey and her film producer ex-boyfriend split in April 2023, after four years of dating. They first sparked romance rumors in January 2019, and welcomed a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021; the singer has subsequently asked for full physical custody of Ender.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris (2020-2023)

© Getty

Gigi confirmed her split from her actor boyfriend in April, not long after fans went wild over the chemistry he shared with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

On April 26, Gigi shared a video of herself walking down a street, and captioned it: "Know your worth and onto the next." The two first started dating in January 2020.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (2016-2023)

© Getty

Taylor's split from her longtime boyfriend, a British actor seen in The Favourite and Conversations with Friends, was arguably one of the most shocking splits of 2023, and sent Swifties into a tailspin. They first started dating in October of 2016, though were notoriously private and made little public appearances.

Their split was first announced by Entertainment Tonight on April 8, not long after the global superstar had started her Eras Tour. Since then, she sparked romance rumors with 1975 frontman Matty Healy – which was not received well by fans – though they have since parted ways as well.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (2014-2023)

© Getty

This Vanderpump Rules scandal might be tied with the above as one of the most shocking celebrity news of 2023. On March 3, news broke that Tom, who had been with Ariana for nine years, had cheated on her with their good friend and VPR co-star Rachel Leviss.

The scandal, or rather, "Scandoval," and the subsequent downfall of Tom and Rachel was portrayed in several explosive episodes of their reality show, and three live reunions, and so was Ariana's quick ascent into more fame, and her brand deals galore.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth (2010-2023)

© Getty

Reese and Jim announced their divorce after 12 years of marriage in an Instagram post on March 24 which read: "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The Oscar-winning actress and the CAA agent started dating in 2010, tied the knot the following year, and share son Tennessee, ten, plus Reese shares kids Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun (2021-2023)

© Getty

Avril and Mod, also a singer, started dating in 2021, and the latter proposed with a heart-shaped ring in Paris in April of 2022.

They called off their engagement in February of this year, and Avril has since sparked romance rumors with rapper Tyga.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (2017-2023)

© Getty

Kylie and Travis called it quits for good in January of 2023, after an on-and-off relationship of six years.

The reality star/makeup mogul and rapper first started dating in early 2017, welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February 2018, and called it quits for the first time in October of 2019. They reunited in the summer of 2021, welcomed their son Aire in February 2022, though split once more less than a year later.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko (2008-2023)

© Getty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her husband first filed for divorce in January, though in an April statement to the Associated Press confirming the news, Shannen's publicist Leslie Sloane confessed: "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," adding: "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

The two were together for over ten years; they started dating in 2008, and tied the knot in 2011.