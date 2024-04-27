Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright turn heads at White House Correspondents' Brunch

It was a weekend of elegance and high-profile gatherings as the crème de la crème of the entertainment world descended upon Washington, DC, for the illustrious White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Amidst the glittering array of stars were former Vanderpump Rules personalities Jax Taylor and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, who marked their presence at the event.

Despite announcing their separation in February, Jax and Brittany showed poise and grace as they navigated the weekend's festivities, starting with the White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch.

Although they maintained a respectful distance on the red carpet, the duo displayed a united front as part of the event's glamorous roster.

© Paul Morigi Brittany Cartwright-Cauchi attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

Jax, 44, stepped out in a striking blue on blue patterned jacket paired with a matching shirt, setting off his ensemble with contrasting black pants and sneakers.

The look was a fresh take on red carpet attire, blending casual with formal in a uniquely Jax fashion.

© Paul Morigi Jax Taylor attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

Brittany, meanwhile, was the epitome of spring as she dazzled in a sleeveless off-white dress, its lace skirt fluttering to an asymmetrical hem.

The outfit was perfected with matching heels, strapped elegantly around her ankles, showcasing her impeccable sense of style at what was her first White House Correspondents' Dinner.

© Paul Morigi Sophia Bush attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

The event not only highlighted their enduring influence since their days on Vanderpump Rules but also underscored their new paths as individuals in the public eye.

It came on the heels of their unexpected announcement, which had left fans reeling from the news of their separation after four years of marriage and a total of nine years together.

Adding more star power to the event, One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush, 41, arrived looking radiant in a strapless light green midi dress adorned with various shades of green flowers.

© Paul Morigi Fran Drescher attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

The ensemble was elegantly complemented by black strappy sandals, adding a dash of sophisticated contrast to her floral attire.

Sophia was accompanied by her partner, the former professional soccer player Ashlynn Harris, 38, who opted for a chic, pale pink double-breasted suit.

The suit, highlighted with gold buttons, added a subtle yet striking touch of elegance to the day's proceedings.

© Paul Morigi (L-R) Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic attend the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

Further enhancing the celebrity roster, The Nanny's beloved Fran Drescher, 66, made a memorable appearance, opting for a classic black suit with high-waisted pants, which she paired with a soft grey top. A bright red purse added a splash of color to her ensemble, proving once again her timeless style and flair.

From the world of comedy and news satire, The Daily Show's correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper were also in attendance.

Desi looked absolutely delightful in a mint green suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Her pants, cropped at the ankle, and her jacket, unbuttoned to mid-thigh, lent an air of relaxed chic to her outfit.

Jordan, on the other hand, kept it simple yet stylish with black pants, a black T-shirt, and a blue blazer, effectively balancing comfort with the ceremonial tone of the weekend.

