Angie Harmon 'traumatized' after Instacart driver 'shot & killed' her dog during delivery

Angie Harmon says her 'precious' dog, Oliver, has been killed by an Instacart delivery driver.

Taking to Instagram over the holiday weekend, the Rizzoli & Isles actress, 51, detailed the horrific event that happened at her Charlotte, N.C. home.

Alongside several photos and videos of the German shepherd, beagle mix, Angie wrote a lengthy message which described how the man "got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog."

© Getty Images Angie Harmon said she's devastated by the loss of her dog

However, he was let go by police claiming self-defense.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," the Law & Order alum wrote. "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.

"Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed “self defense”.

He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Angie continued: "He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, “yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.”

"We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE."

© Getty Images Angie says she and her daughters have been left traumatized

A statement from Instacart was released to People that read: "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Angie also posted a message to her stories, and added: "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable.

"You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure.

"The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

Angie is a mom to three daughters, Finley, 20, Avery, 18, and Emery, 15.