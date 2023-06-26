Mariska Hargitay shares envy-inducing swimsuit photo from luxe vacation with husband Peter Hermann

The Law & Order: SVU star is having some fun in the sun while in Capri, Italy

Mariska Hargitay is soaking up the sun and taking advantage of every bit of her European summer now that the season is finally here.

For her summer vacation, the Law & Order: SVU star chose the ever-classic European summer destination that is Capri, Italy, and seems to be having some great fun in the sun with her husband, Younger star Peter Hermann.

Though the actress is typically ultra-busy filming back-to-back Law & Order episodes and no doubt deserves a lot of time for some good rest and relaxation, she has still kept her fans in the loop with envy-inducing pictures from her time abroad.

Her latest photo on Instagram might be her most envy-inducing yet, where she appears relaxed as ever resting on a jacuzzi on the back of a boat, wearing a black swimsuit with black sun-shirt over it, paired with black sunglasses and most fittingly, a trucker hat with the word "Ciao" printed on it.

Behind her is a picturesque background of the Gulf of Naples and the famed Capri cliffside, and Mariska captioned the post with the hashtags "Ciao," "Ciao Bella," and "Ciao Tutti," plus the emojis for the Italian flag, hands making a heart, a wave, blue heart, and anchor.

Her fans had nothing but praise for her luxe vacation shot, and took to the comments section under the post to write: "Hi beautiful, have a nice vacation," and: "Totally a 'Peters Pic.' The look on your face, no way she wasn't looking at the love of her life in this one," as well as: "It's SOOOO nice to see you living your entire best life right now. The joy radiating from your posts is beautiful," plus another fan added: "Peter's Pics? Best photographer around, anyways love seeing you soak up the beautiful Mediterranean Ocean sunshine!! You look fantastic and I'm loving the hat!!"

Mariska has been keen on sharing plenty of photos from her vacation, and fans especially loved a series of loved-up shots of her and Peter sailing around Capri's iconic grottos.

Earlier this week the mom-of-three shared a slew of photos where the two are enjoying yet another cruise around Capri, plus some subtle PDA too with plenty of kissing shots with the scenic cliffside surrounding them.

© Instagram The couple seem to be having a blast while in Italy

Peter and Mariska first met in 2002 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when the actor had a recurring guest role as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

© Instagram Peter and Mariska have been married for 19 years

Their first date was going to church, and after two years of dating, they tied the knot on August 28, 2004 with a wedding in Santa Barbara, California.

Two years later on June 28, 2006, they welcomed son August Miklos Friedrich, 16, and after that, they adopted his siblings Amaya Josephine, 12, in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, 11, four months later.

© Getty The Hermann-Hargitay bunch

The family-of-five live between New York City and Los Angeles. In 2018, the couple listed their six-story Upper West Side townhouse for $10.75 million.