Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asgari breaks silence on his portrayal in her memoir

Sam Asghari has revealed how "proud" he is of ex-wife Britney Spears two days after the release of her long-awaited memoir The Woman in Me.

In the memoir, released on October 24, 2023, Britney, 41, called Sam a "gift from God" and praised him for his stability; the book came out two months after their divorce, and Britney was given an opportunity to edit, according to reports, but chose to leave it as it has been published.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sam Asghari attends the 2023 Zodiac Ball at The Houdini Estate on September 28, 2023

"That made me smile, to be honest," the model told TMZ on October 26, 2023. "I'm freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world."

In the book, Britney wrote: "I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God."

The mom-of-two met Sam in 2016 on the set of her music video for 'Perfume,' and she recalled being "smitten" after their first meeting.

"I wanted him in my life," she wrote, adding: "We couldn't keep our hands off each other."

Britney also praised him for being her "rock" during the conservatorship hearings; the conservatorship was legally removed in 2022 after a 30-minute long impassioned speech by Britney in court.

But Britney's long battle with her conservatorship has become a well-documented event in recent years, with the lack of autonomy over her life and expenses, as well as the constant surveillance, becoming public knowledge; her father Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008, and it lasted for 13 years.

© Getty Jamie Spears (far left) with Britney and family in 2003

"The people who did this to me should not be able to walk away so easily," she said, recounting how she was threatened into going through with her 2018 tour, Piece of Me, and claimed she had been drugged with lithium.

"He [the doctor] took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months." "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," she said.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

The Woman in Me is out now

Sam, 29, filed the divorce papers and listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023.

It was alleged that Sam confronted the singer in early August over rumors she cheated and the pair had a huge fight which led to Sam moving out of their Los Angeles home; Britney was pictured leaving her home without her wedding band on August 17.

Britney and Sam did sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their wedding on June 9, 2022, only 13 months before the divorce became public knowledge.

