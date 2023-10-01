Mariska Hargitay shares rare cozy photo with husband Peter Hermann that gets sweet reaction from fans

Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann may have already said goodbye to hot summer weather, but not to sharing adorable photos of themselves!

The Law & Order: SVU star and her former co-star, who primarily live in New York City, have been faced with non-stop rainy weather for over a week, but they have sweet smiles on their faces in their latest rainboot-clad photo.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot on August 28, 2004, first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, where the actress still stars as protagonist and detective Olivia Benson, and her hubby guest starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Mariska took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of her and Peter's rainy weekend in New York City, posting a cute photo where the two are pictured on a street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

In the photo, the beloved SVU star is wearing a white sweater over a white button-down paired with leather leggings and white rubber boots, while her husband is wearing a green, plaid "shacket" over a white t-shirt paired with green trousers and brown combat boots.

Despite the ongoing dreary weather, Mariska and Peter were seemingly headed to some celebration, as the former is captured holding on to a bouquet of green and turquoise balloons.

She simply captioned the sweet photo with a green heart emoji, but the comments section under the post was quickly filled with adoring compliments from fans.

"NYC's best looking couple!" one fan appropriately wrote, as others followed suit with: "No sunshine, no problem. Your smiles brighten any day," and: "The cutest ever!! Y'all are always just so precious," as well as: "Y'all are the cutest!! The love that oozes off the two of you is so beautiful," plus another fan added: "Awww you look so beautiful and cute!!"

Peter and Mariska, who recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, had their first date shortly after meeting on set when Peter, now 56, asked Mariska, now 59, to go to church with him.

Of the special date, she once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," adding: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

The two have since welcomed son August Miklos Friedrich, 16, and they adopted his siblings Amaya Josephine, 12, in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, 11, four months later.

