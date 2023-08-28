Inside Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's luxe summer with kids – from red carpets to Italian getaway

Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann are marking their 19th wedding anniversary this summer, and they've had a busy summer full of vacations and red carpet appearances to celebrate it.

The couple, who tied the knot on August 28, 2004, first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, where the actress still stars as protagonist and detective Olivia Benson, and her hubby guest starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

The couple had their first date shortly after meeting on set when Peter, now 56, asked Mariska, 59, to go to church with him, and of the special date, the SVU star told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," adding: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

The two have since welcomed son August Miklos Friedrich, 16, and they adopted his siblings Amaya Josephine, 12, in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, 11, four months later.

Though they keep their kids largely out of the spotlight, earlier this summer, the family-of-five made a rare red carpet appearance at the Stuttering Association for the Young's (SAY) Hall of Fame event in New York City.

During the event, the mom-of-three revealed that her eldest son has a stutter, and told People: "It was so beautiful to have this lovely community to introduce him to and learn about it from the experts."

Later in June, the Hermann-Hargitay bunch jetted off to a luxe vacation in Italy, from where Mariska shared a slew of sweet photos cozying up to her hubby, from Rome to Capri.

Fans especially loved a series of loved-up photos Mariska shared from a boat ride through Capri, where she and the Younger star posed under the island's famed grottos and even shared some subtle PDA.

After their Italian travels, the couple didn't come back home just yet, and were pictured smiling ear-to-ear in a star-studded selfie alongside Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup in London, who were celebrating their own surprise nuptials at the time.

By late July they were already back in New York City, but they kept busy, and were sure to support their fellow actors amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, sharing a selfie together from the picket lines.

Fun as their summer has been however, it will surely be no match for whatever the couple has planned for their big milestone anniversary in 2024, their 20th year as husband and wife.

