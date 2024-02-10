Will Ferrell, 56, poses with lookalike teenage son during adorable father-son outing

Elf actor Will Ferrell and his 17-year-old son Mattias watched the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans play on Friday in LA.

The pair share a love of sport, and were all smiles as they posed for photos courtside.

Mattias, who is one of Will's three children, shared a similar look to his famous dad, though he's definitely sporting a lot more hair!

© Getty Images Will Ferrell and his son Mattias Ferrell attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena

While Mattias rocked a look similar to most teenagers in his T-shirt, jeans and Nikes, Will had a unique style going on. The 56-year-old funny man sported a sweatshirt from his own merch line, a pair of checked green pants and some silver sneakers.

© Kevork Djansezian Will isn't just a regular dad, he's a cool dad

Will once revealed that his children seem to have also inherited his sense of humor. "They've all got a little glimmer in their eye," he told Amy Poehler on CBS This Morning. However, when it comes to his own comedy, Mattias and his brothers can be a tough audience.

"A lot of times I'll get, 'Stop with the voices, let's get back to the story. Like, I appreciate what you're trying to do but you're taking away from the story,'"

You can always count on your kids to tell you the truth!

We last saw Will with his wife and his three sons at the premiere of the Barbie movie.

© Getty Images Will Ferrell and his family attend the European premiere of Barbie at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London

Magnus, 19, Mattias, 17, and Axel, 14 dressed up to support Will on his role in the Barbie movie, playing Ynon Kreiz, the CEO of Barbie-maker Mattel.

Will and Mattias both love sports, and back in 2015 the Barbie movie star admitted in a conversation with People that he had signed up to coach Mattias' soccer team along with his wife, Viveca Paulin. "My wife and I are coaching, together, our 8-year-old's team," he said at the time, adding, "so, look out, AYSO Region 76. Here comes the Chargers!"

Will is quite the family man, in 2015 he told News.com.au: "We're all flying blind a little bit as parents. We don't really know but as long as there's enough love in a family, it'll cushion any bumpy landing."