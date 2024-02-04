Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested a week before Super Bowl 2024

In a development that casts a shadow over the celebratory atmosphere leading up to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes' father, Mahomes Sr., has found himself in legal trouble once again.

With just a week to go before one of the biggest events in American sports, the elder Mahomes was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on charges related to driving under the influence.

This isn't his first encounter with such allegations; it marks at least the third instance where he has faced similar charges, raising concerns and drawing significant media attention.

According to records from Smith County, Mahomes Sr. was detained by law enforcement on a Saturday night under the suspicion of "driving while intoxicated, third or more," with his bond subsequently set at $10,000.

This incident was first brought to light by TMZ, highlighting the recurring legal issues faced by the father of the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback.

Looking back, Mahomes Sr., a 53-year-old former MLB player, has a documented history of DWI arrests.

A notable instance occurred in 2018, as reported by the Kansas City Star, leading to a guilty plea from Mahomes Sr. and a sentence of 40 days in county jail.

Remarkably, he served this sentence over weekends, spanning from February 2019 to February 2020, showcasing the legal consequences of his actions.

This latest arrest unfolds as Patrick Mahomes, aged 28, gears up for an intense showdown in his fourth career Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Amidst the preparation for this monumental game, Mahomes Sr. had previously shared insights into his experiences attending his son's playoff games.

Notably, he expressed a preference for not sitting with the family and friends of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, including his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Speaking on the Evan & Tiki show on WFAN Sports Radio in January, Mahomes Sr. humorously remarked on the seating arrangements, suggesting that Taylor, with her considerable means, could likely secure whatever suite she preferred.

Despite not sharing a booth with Taylor and Travis' brother, Jason, during the Chiefs' victorious game against the Buffalo Bills last month, Mahomes Sr. recounted spending time with them after the game.

His interactions revealed a lighter, more personal side to the celebrations, including witnessing the exuberant moment when Jason Kelce famously removed his shirt and leapt into the crowd in jubilation.

Mahomes Sr.'s relationship with Travis appears to be one of mutual respect and affection, referring to him as "another son" and praising Taylor for her grounded nature.

He recounted his initial meeting with Taylor, highlighting her awareness of his identity and her familiarity with the "Quarterback" series, underscoring her interest in Patrick's career and family.

