Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Coppola, spotted in rare outing in Los Angeles The actor's oldest child's appearance is bold

Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Coppola Cage, is all grown up with a family and career of his own, but it looks like he's inherited some of his famous dad's sense of style.

The 31-year-old musician made a rare public appearance in photos published on the Daily Mail away from the stage when he stepped out recently in Los Angeles rocking snakeskin pants and matching cowboy boots.

At 6ft 4inches, Weston, certainly turned heads and his long hair was worn loose and he sported a beard and eye-liner too.

Weston was filming and took his crew into a restaurant as he dined in front of the cameras.

Nicolas shares Weston with actress Christina Fulton and Francis Ford Coppola is his great-uncle. He has made his father incredibly proud and Nicolas gushed about how talented he is.

"He can do things I dream about doing, compose music, sing, act, sculpt and cook and now he is a loving father," the actor said at the time. To see my son with my grandson is as close to a sense of blissful completion I ever had."

Weston is a proud father himself

Weston has also heaped praise upon his dad and says he's a great father because of him.

"I believe that a lot of the morals and philosophies that I will teach to my son definitely comes from my father," he told ET. "He was an amazing father to me."

Nicolas is now a dad to three children, Weston, Kal-El, six, and daughter, August Francesca, who he welcomed in September 2022.

Weston says Nicolas was a great dad to him growing up

His daughter is his first child with his wife, Riko Shibata, and the statement read: "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine."

Nicolas and Riko married in a small and intimate wedding in Las Vegas in February 2021. "It's true, and we are very happy," Nicolas told People of his nuptials at the time.



