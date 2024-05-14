Celine Dion breaks down in tears in emotional milestone

This past weekend in Las Vegas, Celine Dion was spotted having an intensely emotional moment at The Rolling Stones concert at Allegiant Stadium in a video published on Daily Mail.

At 56, Celine, who recently shared her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, demonstrated her indomitable spirit, fully immersing herself in the music and the moment.

Clad in a striking red leather long-sleeved dress, her blonde hair elegantly pulled back into a ponytail, Celine was the epitome of style.

Yet, it was her minimal makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine through, reminding everyone of her timeless grace. Despite her health challenges, Celine stood and danced through most of the concert, truly living in the joy of the music.

© Getty Celine Dion at the 66th Grammys

The concert had Celine moving and grooving to some of The Rolling Stones' biggest hits, including Paint It Black, Sympathy for the Devil, and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

The night concluded with the iconic (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, during which Celine was visibly moved, wiping away tears—a poignant reminder of her deep connection to music.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Rene-Charles walked Celine onto the Grammys stage

In a touching display of resilience and joy, Celine was seen admiring Keith Richards and the band, her emotional response captured by fans and shared across social media.

Comments flooded in praising her spirit and her stunning look, with one fan exclaiming, "Awwww she looks soo pretty the gaggeryyy," and another declaring, "OMG nobody will fill her gap in that show!"

This public outing follows Celine's surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys in February, where she presented Taylor Swift with the album of the year award.

© Gotham Celine Dion is battling stiff person syndrome

Wearing a mustard yellow Valentino coat over her gown, she revealed to Vogue why she chose that particular style: "It made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things."

Celine described the Grammy night as nerve-wracking but a significant honor, full of magic and excitement. Styled by Law Roach, she felt empowered to embrace fashion boldly, noting, "You can do whatever you want in fashion, have a good time, wear that coat, own that coat, go for it."

© Getty Images Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards

As Celine continues to navigate her health challenges with grace, she remains a source of inspiration. In a rare interview with Vogue France, she shared insights into her rigorous routine to manage her condition, involving athletic, physical, and vocal therapy five days a week.

Her goal, she says, is simple yet poignant: "My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"