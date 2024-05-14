Halle Berry, 57, bares all in cheeky new post

Mother's Day this year was marked by a bold and playful tribute from Halle Berry, courtesy of her partner, musician Van Hunt.

The actress was captured in a striking, fully nude pose on an apartment balcony, looking over her shoulder with an air of serene confidence.

This cheeky snapshot, shared by Van on his social media, instantly captivated Halle's fans and followers.

Van's caption added a humorous and loving touch to the image: "Happy Mother's day from the bottom…of my heart,” he quipped, before playfully adding, “Oh s--t, I wasn't s'posed to post that! Butt…u hav to admit thassa badass… mutha right there!”

The post not only showcased Halle's undeniable beauty and poise but also highlighted the playful and supportive dynamic between the couple.

The reaction from Halle's fans was overwhelmingly positive, with comments pouring in admiring her stunning figure and the couple's relationship. One fan,@_beautifullovedblessed, commented, “Absolutely stunning,” while @maneletsalamandris noted, “I love how you love her. Lucky lady.”

Halle is no stranger to embracing her physique and sharing empowering messages. Her social media is a testament to her confidence and the joy she finds in self-expression.

Whether it's posing in minimalist lingerie amidst the stark beauty of the desert or sharing throwback photos that celebrate her form, Halle continues to inspire with her motto, “No approval necessary.”

Just last month, Halle delighted her followers with glimpses from her vacation, where she modeled an array of chic swimwear, accompanied by the caption, “Why limit happy to an hour?”

Health and fitness has always been top of Halle's list of priorities. Prior to taking off for Mexico, the Oscar-winning actress appeared alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for Propper Daley's fourth "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, talking women's health and, more specifically, menopause.

Halle has been open about her experiences with the condition before, and shared at the summit the odd way she discovered she was perimenopausal.

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause]," she shared. "I'm in great shape. I'm healthy. I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old. So that makes one think, oh, I can handle menopause. I'm going to skip that whole thing. I was so uneducated about it at that time."

However, she recalled that once after intercourse with "man of my dreams" Van Hunt, she experienced an excruciating pain and went right to the doctor.

"I run to my gynecologist and I say, 'Oh my God, what's happening?' It was terrible," Halle remembered, explaining that she wanted to share her story so candidly in the hopes that it would help others. "He said, 'You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.' I'm like, 'Herpes? I don't have herpes!'"

However, after taking an STD test with Van, and both testing negative, she realized that it wasn't herpes at all. "I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause."