Halle Berry's intimate new beachside photo leaves fans doing a double take

Halle Berry has been on a high following the release of her boyfriend Van Hunt's new single, Our Love Lingers, and she's been paying several tributes to him on social media ever since.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a picture of Van looking happy and relaxed while lounging on an armchair at their beach home, with a beautiful view of the ocean in the background.

Also in the background was a very lifelike mannequin standing tall and poised while staring out of the window, and at first glance, many followers mistook it for Halle herself!

Halle Berry's photo left fans doing a double take, with many mistaking the mannequin for the actress

"I thought that was Halle in the background. Had to Zoom in cuz Halle wasn’t looking right," one wrote, while another commented: "I need glasses, I was wondering how Halle could be standing so still in the background." A third added: "Zoomed in on the statue. Had to make sure that wasn't Halle."

Van's recent music success has been cheered on by Halle in a number of ways, and the doting girlfriend paid a sweet tribute to him on Friday after the news was out that he had been given his own label.

© Halle Berry on Instagram Halle Berry in her beautiful beachside home

She wrote: "About damn time, @vanhunt! You’re so deserving of your OWN LABEL and I’m so proud of your music and your journey. You continue to do it your way and sometimes that can be a lonely road. Help me celebrate my man today y’all, cuz our love is going to linger forever!"

Halle and Van have been dating since 2020, and sparked marriage rumors in January 2022 after sharing a photo of themselves kissing in a chapel.

© Getty Halle Berry on the red carpet with her boyfriend Van Hunt

Clearing up their alleged union hours later, Halle penned: "We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts. Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday," alongside a selfie with Van.

Halle's son Maceo has definitely made it clear he would love the couple to walk down the aisle and gave them their very own "commitment ceremony" whilst in the car.

© Getty Van Hunt and Halle Berry have been dating since 2020

Talking to AARP Magazine, Halle revealed: "My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car," "I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'"

She added: "It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.