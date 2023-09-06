Phillip Schofield unfollows ex-BFF Holly Willoughby on Instagram after her solo NTAs appearance

The former This Morning presenter resigned in May over his affair scandal

Phillip Schofield has seemingly thrown shade at his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby by unfollowing the TV star on Instagram.

Despite the apparent snub, Holly, who graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, continues to follow Phillip on social media.

The presenting duo had been longlisted for the best TV presenter prize at the awards show alongside their fellow This Morning hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis.

The brutal move comes after Holly and Phillip became embroiled in a reported "feud" towards the end of last year. Despite swirling rumours of a rift, the TV stars raced to set the record straight, maintaining that the pair had been on good terms.

Speaking to Newsbeat, the mum-of-three said: "You couldn't do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Phillip told Chris Evans on his How to Wow podcast: "There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly.

"When they're writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn't have been closer because I'd told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

Their relationship further came under strain in May 2023 following Phillip's brother Timothy's sex abuse trial in April.

Quashing these rift rumours, Phillip told The Sun: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock," he said. "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

The 61-year-old added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

Whilst Phillip didn't attend the National Television Awards this year, Holly dazzled fans on the red carpet in a strapless lavender gown. She looked every inch the belle of the ball in her sumptuous garment which featured a sweeping train and a ruched corset top.

The star looked sensational in her Suzanne Neville dress which she teamed with sparkling jewellery from Mappin & Webb.

She wore her glossy blonde locks in a perfectly coiffed Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairdo and accentuated her beautiful features with radiant highlighter and sleek eyeliner.

Over on social media, Holly was quick to share a slew of glamorous snapshots in addition to a very candid late-night selfie which showed her devouring a giant cheeseburger.

"Say (quarter pounder with) CHEESE," Holly quipped in her caption.

Her post quickly garnered thousands of likes, with one fan commenting: "Diamonds and cheeseburgers… Living the dream," while a second chimed in: "Love this pic!!! Somehow it still looks glamorous."