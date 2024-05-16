Country star Zach Bryan and girlfriend 'traumatized' after near-fatal car crash

Country music star Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia barely escaped with their lives when they were involved in a near-fatal car crash last week.

The 24-year-old podcaster recalled the terrifying accident in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, revealing their lives were only saved because they both wore their seat belts.

"Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times. Everything shattered, and thank God we had our seat belts on," she said in the video.

© Getty Images Zach and Brianna could have died in the accident

Describing the harrowing scene, Briana admitted that she thought she was going to lose Zach, 28, because he was covered in a "lot of blood".

"There was a lot of blood, and we thought, like, we were like saying goodbye to each other," she shared.

"After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, 'Oh my God, thank God. Didn't hit an artery. It was just a huge gash.'"

She added: "We were OK. We are happy and alive."

© Getty Images Zach and Brianna went public in July 2023

Posting another video, Briana stressed the importance of wearing a seat belt. "I will be that annoying person," she said.

"I will spend the rest of my life saying, 'Wear your seat belts.' I've always been a seat belt wearer just because my parents always made me. And, in high school, a neighborhood friend passed away and wasn't wearing a seat belt."

She continued: "But I was never the person to be like, 'Put your seat belt on. Wear a seat belt.' I was like people are gonna do what they want to do. Not anymore.

"I'm gonna be that helicopter stupid [expletive] annoying friend that's like, 'Put your seat belt on or the car's not moving.'"

She added: "If we didn't have our seat belts on, we would literally be decapitated — broken necks or dead."

© Getty Images Zach is currently on tour

While Zach has remained quiet about the accident, he recently praised his girlfriend for being his constant support.

"This lady holds the weight up of everyone around her day in and day out. Through these month long tour runs, to my degenerate [expletive] making an album," he wrote. "

You're my muse Brianna and I don't understand how the hell you hold it together when people around you can't. Thank you forever and always no matter what."

© Instagram Zach shared the supportive messages from Brianna

He also shared a screengrab of supportive text messages he received from Briana.

"People don't know this lady like ida but she sends me these day in and day out. No matter how tired I am, no matter how she feels," he wrote.

"She's the most loving and supporting woman on the planet. I reckon God is a funny man and I pray apart from me, the world sees Brianna for who she is."