Kevin Costner debuts major new look you need to see for solo Cannes appearance

Kevin Costner had fans doing a double take when he rocked up to the Cannes Film Festival on Friday sporting a major new look.

The 69-year-old made a solo appearance at the Chopard Trophy Awards ceremony ahead of the premiere of his new movie Horizon: An American Saga – but it was his facial hair that stole the show.

Kevin is now rocking a gray mustache alongside the soul patch he has been seen with recently and he looks very different.

His new appearance is likely due to his leading role in the Western, which he also directed, as he can be seen with a slightly darker mustache in the trailer, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 trailer

According to the synopsis, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, spans "the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865.

"Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

© Getty Images Kevin's new mustache stole the show

Slated for release on June 28, Kevin's stellar ensemble cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Chief, Michael Anganaro, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

A milestone project for Kevin, Horizon marks his first time directing since the 2003 western epic, Open Range. It's also described as a driving force behind his departure from Yellowstone.

Following rumors of a rift between Kevin and Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, it was reported that the actor had walked away from the series to work on Horizon – which he intends to make into a four-part saga. The second film will premiere on August 16, while the third has entered production.

© Getty Images Kevin looked very dapper with his new facial hair

According to Kevin, the idea for the film franchise has been over 30 years in the making. Speaking to Forbes in February, he said: "I think that it's a western that really leans on its language than its gunpoint. There's plenty of action in Horizon - more than you can imagine.

"For me, it's really interesting to watch how the lines of law get crossed - what's right, what's wrong really doesn't matter.

"It just sometimes comes down to survival, and there's people out there that understood there was no law and were very willing to take advantage of other people."

© Getty Images Kevin was only recently sporting a soul patch

He added: "That is real drama to me. Why I want to bring it to film was to try to bring it in a way that's not cliché. It's a story where you might see yourself."

Kevin felt so strongly about the project, he mortgaged his 10-acre Santa Barbara home to invest millions into the budget.

"I did it without a thought," he told Deadline. "It has thrown my accountant into a [expletive] conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story."