Matt Rife's love life: from rare confession about mysterious new girlfriend to fling with Kate Beckinsale – all we know

In the past year, Matt Rife's popularity has sky-rocketed, in part thanks to his no holds barred comedy and tantalizing crowd-work, but also, of course, his heartthrob looks.

The comedian has become a TikTok sensation – with any given video of his instantly raking up millions of likes and views – and he's subsequently had women enthusiastically vying for his attention in the comments section of his posts and at his comedy shows alike.

Though attention on the 28-year-old is still fairly young, that's not to say he hasn't had brushes with celebrity in the past, particularly when it comes to his love life. The rising star, to the chagrin of his fans, is taken right now, but before he fell for his current girlfriend, he had somewhat of a star-studded love life. Read all about it below.

The first, and certainly most famous woman Matt was publicly linked to was the one and only Kate Beckinsale, years before he found fame as a comedian. The two briefly dated back in 2017, when the Serendipity actress was 43 and he was 21.

Two years after their split, when Kate had a fling with Pete Davidson, Matt made waves when he told TMZ that the Saturday Night Live alum should "run," describing his relationship with Kate as a "complicated" one with lots of "ups and downs."

However, on the latest episode of Dave Portnoy's BFF's podcast, when asked about it – while he noted that "out of respect" to his current girlfriend he wouldn't talk about his exes – he maintained Kate is "very sweet" and "hilarious."

Though after his headline-making romance with Kate, Matt stayed mum on the topic of his dating life, in early 2023, he was briefly romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, however neither ever commented on the rumored fling.

Jessica Lord

Now dating English actress Jessica Lord, though he still keeps their personal life largely private, he has no issue gushing about her publicly every now and then or even making the occasional red carpet appearance or two.

Jessica was born in England but grew up in Canada, and is now based in Los Angeles. Some of her on-screen credits include comedy series Find Me in Paris and The Next Step, and her most recent films are Binged to Death and Murder at Hollow Creek.

The two were first rumored to be dating in June 2023, and they confirmed their relationship in October. During a recent appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, Matt explained he was instantly "obsessed" with Jessica when they met, but she had a boyfriend at the time. The two didn't talk for a year, though eventually found their way back to each other.

