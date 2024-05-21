Kate Hudson reacts after ex Matt Bellamy welcomes second child

Kate Hudson has made her feelings clear after her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy welcomed his second child with his wife Elle Evans.

The Muse frontman, 45, and his wife, 34, of almost five years shared their happy news on Monday alongside several adorable photos of their newborn son following his birth.

Their baby boy, who they've named George, was born on Mother's Day – but his arrival was even more meaningful as the date also marked Elle's late mom's birthday.

Captioning the post, Elle penned: "We are so pleased to announce the arrival of our new baby angel boy George Julien-Wade Bellamy.

"Born on Sunday May 12, 2024. The most special blessing born on Mother's Day & what would've been my late Mother's 60th birthday."

Sharing the meaning behind his full name, Elle continued: "Named after Matt's Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!!

© Instagram Baby George was born on Elle's late mother's birthday

"We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!! I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine."

She added: "So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way! It's an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!"

© Instagram Matt and Elle welcomed their son on May 12

They were inundated with congratulatory messages and well wishes, and Matt's ex-Kate was among them, commenting on the post with five red heart emojis.

Kate and Matt were together for four years but ended their engagement in December 2014.

© Instagram Matt and Kate's son Bingham bonding with his baby brother

During their relationship, they welcomed their son Bingham, 12. Despite their breakup, they have maintained a "close" relationship and successfully co-parent their son.

"I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing's dad. Like, I love him so much," she said last year on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

"[We're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me."

Kate is also close to Elle and loves being part of a blended family, admitting that they babysit each other's kids.

© Instagram Matt and Ella's daughter Lovella sweetly held her baby brother

She added: "'I'm like, 'Yeah, come, bring her over,'. And I'm sitting with all the kids and I'm like, I am so happy we have this real family unit that’s big. It's beautiful."

Elle and Matt started dating in 2015, shortly after his split from Kate. They announced their engagement in December 2017, during a romantic holiday in Fiji.

They married in Malibu in 2019 and when Matt shared a photo of him and his new bride on Instagram soon after, Kate again commented with several red heart emojis.

© Instagram Matt's children are already bonding with their baby brother

For the wedding, Elle wore a strapless lace Martina Liana gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a long train.

The model wore her hair up in a bun and looked delighted as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband, who wore a stone-colored three-piece suit and pink bow tie.

In 2020, they welcomed their first child, daughter Lovella, three, and chose social media again to share the news.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad!" Matt penned on Instagram alongside a carousel of images of the new family of three. He added: "Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!"