How a health scare led Caprice to change her lifestyle and support a special cause

Caprice Bourret is in her element as she joins HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

"I actually grew up at the races," says the 52-year-old model, actress and businesswoman, who is showcasing colourful millinery creations ahead of the Epsom Derby on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June.

Caprice is modelling a range of show-stopping hats and fascinators ahead of the Epsom Derby

"I used to be quite lucky as a child because I would instinctively pick the winners," continues California-born Caprice. "It was quite an ongoing joke as I would know nothing about betting. But just recently, I tried betting on instincts and failed miserably, so I guess that technique didn't roll over into my adult life."

Supporting Brain Tumour Research

Caprice – the mum of ten-year-old sons Jett and Jax with her financier husband Ty Comfort - is certainly on winning form on our shoot. She's also supporting a cause close to her heart.

The six show stopping hats and fascinators she's modelling are part of an exclusive collection of 15 haute couture pieces launched to raise awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research on its 15th anniversary.

"I've been a patron of Brain Tumour Research for the past five years," says Caprice, who had neurosurgery in 2017 to remove a thumb-sized tumour – a benign meningioma – from the front of her skull.

"I've not only donated a substantial amount of money, but I've fought to raise funds and awareness endlessly to find a cure for this horrible, horrible disease."

Caprice is mum to ten-year-old sons Jett and Jax

Hats on display

A collaboration between Brain Tumour Research, the British Hat Guild and the Jockey Club, the initiative sees the carnival-themed masterpieces – created by top British milliners including Stephen Jones and Jane Taylor – go on display at the Newmarket Rowley Mile Racecourse this month.

The exhibition will conclude at the Betfair Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, while the hats are being auctioned online – or can be bought on site before then – to raise vital funds for the charity.

"I rarely wear hats, but these are exceptionally gorgeous. They'll look good on everyone," says Caprice.

Caprice's personal style

Voted GQ's Woman of the Year and Maxim's International Woman of the Year for three years running after first finding fame in the 1990s, Caprice describes her personal sense of style as "classic" – not that it's always been that way, she adds.

"OMG has [my style] changed – thank goodness! I look back at some pictures and literally cringe in horror. My sense of style now is quite classic, very simple lines. You can never go wrong with a simple black dress, which I probably had 5,000 of."

Her health scare

It's not only Caprice's fashion sense that has changed.

Seven years after her health scare, she is stronger than ever, with a fresh outlook on life and enhanced appreciation for her wellbeing. She has "changed significantly" since being diagnosed with a brain tumour while taking part in Channel 4's celebrity skiing series The Jump.

"I was very fortunate. I had the surgery where they removed the entire growth and found out it was benign," she says. "But working with Brain Tumour Research, I have had relationships with a lot of people that had tumours that were cancerous. It is absolutely devastating.

"And I will keep on raising awareness, raising funds for this important charity, and find a cure so we can save lives."

Caprice says she "grew up at the races"

"When you have a health scare like that, it is a major shake-up. But I never played the victim," she continues. "I took responsibility and changed my lifestyle."

That change included "eliminating as much stress as possible", she says. "Let me tell you something, you don't have control over what happens in your environment, but you do have control over how you react to these various circumstances."

Family time

Finding time to relax is essential with such a busy life. Caprice juggles family time with multiple successful business ventures, including running her own luxury brand, By Caprice, and taking on acting roles.

But her favourite role is looking after her family. "I find it quite empowering being a devoted wife and mother," she says, smiling.

A Carnival of Colour hat auction is open until 12pm on Monday 10 June. Visit braintumourresearch.org/hat-auction