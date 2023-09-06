Ant and Dec had reason to celebrate when they won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards for the 22nd time on Tuesday evening and they were sure to give their loved ones a mention in their speech.

The presenting duo, who are famed for their work on big shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity and more, took to the stage at London's O2 Arena after being announced as winners and claimed they were "more nervous than ever" during the special moment.

Ant began by saying: "Thank you so much to the NTAs, we've got quite a long list of thank yous. All of the shows and all of the people we work with, we are the luckiest two men on telly. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Dec interjected: "Thank you to our fantastic management team at YMU for your continued support," before thanking both of their loved ones on their behalf: "Thank you to our lovely wives, our beautiful children." At this point, Ant waved to the crowd and said sweetly: "Hi guys," as the camera panned and showed Dec's wife, Ali Astall and Ant's wife, Anne-Marie Corbett.

Dec then continued: "I can't believe we're still getting away with this. We're more nervous than ever. My hands are sticky, my heart is beating, but I tell you what we are as humbled and as grateful as we were the first time we won it. We'll see you back on telly very soon."

© David M. Benett Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at London's O2

Ant and Dec's win in the Presenter category marks their 22nd win. Last year, the pair made history when they won 21 years in a row. The Britain's Got Talent hosts beat out competition from the likes of Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Martin Lewis and Claudia Winkleman.

Elsewhere at the glitzy awards, This Morning failed to win the Daytime category despite being a previous frontrunner. The award instead went to The Repair Shop but host Holly Willoughby didn't let the news dampen her spirit and paid tribute to the BBC show and host Jay Blades.

© Joe Maher The Repair Shop won in the Daytime category

She wrote: "To this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!! And what a night for the incredible Sarah Lancashire… @joeldommett thank you for a great night… See you in the morning."

Meanwhile, it was Sarah Lancashire's night on Tuesday as the star picked up multiple awards.

© Jeff Spicer Sarah Lancashire with the award for Returning Drama for "Happy Valley" in the National Television Awards 2023 Winners Room at The O2 Arena

First, the actress took to the stage along with the cast of Happy Valley when it won in the Best Drama category. Later, she appeared again after winning the Drama Performance Award and the Special Recognition Award.

A video montage played on screen, with Sarah watching from the audience, showing plenty of her former co-stars discussing the huge talent that is Sarah. Accepting the big win, she told the audience at the O2: "I am exceptionally lucky to have enjoyed every moment [of my career]."