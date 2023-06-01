Carole and Pippa Middleton make surprise appearance at Jordan royal wedding - photo

The Princess of Wales' family members were spotted in the crowd at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan

The Princess of Wales' family members have made a surprise appearance at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding in Jordan.

Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton were seen attending the reception following the ceremony at Zahran Palace, after flying out to join the Prince and Princess of Wales. Pippa was also accompanied by her husband James Matthews.

WATCH: Carole and Pippa Middleton spotted at royal wedding in Jordan

Princess Kate's glamorous mother was wearing a beautiful blue embroidered gown while Pippa opted for a similar style as they watched Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan take to the stage to greet guests.

© RHC JO Pippa and Carole Middleton have joined Princess Kate and Prince William in Jordan

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at the breathtaking Zahran Palace in the presence of 140 guests this Thursday.

The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

The bride arrived in a special procession called the Motorcade, consisting of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

Following the main reception, the wedding banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden.

Other guests attending include Princess Takamado of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

