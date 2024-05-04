Sharon Stone shares shirtless photo of handsome son as he joins the family business

Sharon Stone has a rising star in her family as her eldest son Roan has followed in her famous footsteps.

The 66-year-old actress proudly shared a photo of the 23-year-old on Friday posing for a mirror selfie as he enjoyed his first day on the set of his new mystery project.

In the image, Roan is reclining in a chair wearing nothing but a pair of shorts, with his tattooed chest and muscular physique on display.

Captioning the snap, Sharon penned: "ROAN JOSEPH STONE. DAY 1 on set. Welcome to the family biz kid have fun."

Sharon's followers appeared to be very happy with her latest share as many couldn't resist complimenting Roan's appearance.

"He's so handsome," one replied. A second said: "He's beautiful like you." A third added: "Gorgeous!"

Alongside Roan – whom Sharon adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein – she is also mom to sons Lair, 18, and Quinn, 17, who she adopted in 2005 and 2006, respectively, following her divorce from Phil in 2004.

Speaking of her decision to adopt in 2019, she told British Vogue: "When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Sharon has been candid about her tumultuous journey with motherhood, particularly her difficult custody battle over Roan with her ex-husband.

At the time of her divorce from Phil, the former couple reportedly agreed on joint custody, with Roan living primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year.

However, Phil was granted primary custody and Sharon was only allowed visitation rights. She challenged the court's decision in 2008, hoping to move Roan to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

During an appearance on the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi last in March, Sharon claimed she lost custody of Roan because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

She explained: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

Detailing how losing custody of her child affected her health, she added: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart…it broke my heart."

Despite the separation, Sharon and Roan remained close throughout his childhood, and he now lives with her and his two brothers in California.