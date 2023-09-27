Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis sparks comments about Giovanni Pernice with latest post - and fans say the same thing

Rose Ayling-Ellis recently surprised fans with an unexpected confession about her time on Strictly as part of a beloved winning team with Giovanni Pernice.

Her most recent Instagram post also sparked comments about the pair's partnership, with several fans keen to make the same point about the duo.

Rose took to the social media site to share a photo of herself that saw her standing at the bottom of a flight of stairs, wearing an oversized brown leather shirt over nude capris and vertiginous heels.

She kept her makeup natural and wore her hair in loose waves as she beamed for the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote: "This morning, I put a coat on, and this afternoon, I'm sweating. Last week I wore a summer dress, in the afternoon I'm soaked in the rain.

"I love this look! Perfect for this confusing season time. Stay safe everyone." While many of her fans commented on how lovely she looked, several couldn't help responding with Strictly-related thoughts.

"Looking amazing as usual, thought about you last Saturday as Strictly opened," one wrote. A second added: "Wish you and Gio were dancing this year again! x," while others chimed in: "I think that as well, only my opinion but I don’t think it’s the same when he dances with anyone else..."

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "I [know] one day we will all get a nice surprise and her and Gio will put on a show come on you two," and another stated: "I think BBC missed out [and] should have made a Rose and Gio programme after they won."

© Getty Rose is always so stylish

While viewers were especially keen on the Rose and Giovanni pairing, the Italian is currently partnered with actress Amanda Abbington and shared his appreciation for her following Saturday's first live show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional dancer praised Amanda's frame during their Viennese Waltz, a performance that scored them an impressive 29 points from the judges in week one. Sharing a still from their dance showing the pair in hold, Giovanni wrote in the caption: "A moment of appreciation for this beautiful frame!"

© BBC Giovanni and Rose are enduring fan fvaourites

Tagging Amanda in the post, he added: "Smashed it," alongside a smiling emoji. Giovanni also posted photos from the performance on his main grid and praised his dance partner for her hard work. "I like it when they call it QUALITY," he penned.

"Proud of you @amanda_abbington74! That's the way to start! Giovanni's post comes amid rumours of a feud between him and Amanda. Last week, The Sun reported that Amanda had threatened to quit the show following a series of rows between the pair. Amanda has since issued a defiant response to the claims.

© Getty The duo won the hit dancing show and a BAFTA

Taking to Instagram in a video shared ahead of Saturday's live show, Amanda said she was "ignoring the [expletive]," adding: "Just stop it. You know who you are. Stop it, grow up.

"No one gives a [expletive] and shut up, it's [expletive]. "You know who I'm talking to as well, so come on, jog on. It's nonsense and you know it's nonsense."