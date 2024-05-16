Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis joins Bad Sisters and Broadchurch stars in new BBC thriller - and it sounds gripping

Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to star in an upcoming BBC thriller Reunion, which tells the story of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

Matthew Gurney leads the four-parter in the role of Daniel, who is "caught between two worlds" as he's unable to "fully integrate into the hearing world and is shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime", according to the synopsis.

© Dan Hall Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Miri in the drama

Daniel's only meaningful relationship is with his daughter Carly (Lara Peake), whom he's not had contact with since his arrest over ten years ago.

Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff plays Christine, who's desperate to find Daniel and get to the truth of what he did, while Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) portrays Stephen Renworth, Christine's "protective boyfriend" and Rose plays Miri, her daughter.

Also featured in the cast are Stephen Collins (Dune: Part One) as Sean, Ace Mahbaz (Small World) as Ray Mokhtar, Sophie Stone (The Chelsea Detective) as Naomi Brennan, Olive Gray (Halo) as Anna Shenford, and Joe Sims (Broadchurch) as Joe Summers.

© Yellowbelly Matthew Gurney stars as Daniel Brennan

Rounding out the cast are Julian Peedle-Calloo (Louder Than Words) as Gardner, Cherie Gordon (Boat Story) as Tasha, Rinkoo Barpaga (You Don’t Know Me) as Vinay, James Joseph Boyle as Matthew, Duffy (Small World) as David, Joanne Harrison as Brennan's mum and David Hirshman (Signs of an Affair) as Brennan's dad.

© Apple TV+ Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff plays Christine

With the majority of the cast and many crew members being deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL), the series marks a milestone for inclusivity. It's also penned by deaf writer William Mager.

The series, which is described as an "emotional thriller of revenge and redemption", is currently being filmed in and around Sheffield.

© Showtime/Michael Desmond Ray Donovan actor Eddie Marsan portrays Stephen Renworth

Luke Snellin, known for his work on Netflix's One Day, will direct the thriller, with Helen Ostler (The Last Kingdom, Crime) producing. Siobhan Morgan (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks) will associate produce, while Mark Herbert (Four Lions, This is England) and Gwen Gorst (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches) are executive producers for Warp Films, alongside writer William Mager, with Rebecca Ferguson and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

Lead actor Matthew said of the series: "William's scripts are electrifying and it's a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation."

Anne-Marie added: "I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses. It's about our need to acknowledge each other's truths - both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them."

The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer. A release date has yet to be announced.