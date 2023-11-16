Jada Pinkett-Smith had a defiant message to convey on Wednesday as she broke her silence over fresh claims about her husband Will Smith - and she didn't hold back.

In a video captured by TMZ, Jada was filmed leaving the iHeartRadio studios in New York.

While she was chatting on her phone, the camera woman posed a question to her which warranted a two word comeback.

When asked about allegations that Will had sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star, Duane Martin, Jada stared directly at the camera and said: "We suing".

She then got into the car which was waiting for her and shut the door to be driven away.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show at the venue, she also addressed the claims made by Will's former personal assistant Brother Bilaal, when she remarked: "It's not true, we're going to take care of it. And that's that."

Brother Bilaal claimed in an interview on TikTok that he caught Will and Duane in the I Am Legend actor's dressing room.

Will has also denied the report and his spokesperson issued a statement to TMZ that read: "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."

The bombshell claims come amid an eye-opening time for the celebrity couple. Jada has been promoting her memoir Worthy over recent weeks and numerous revelations have come to light both from her book and from interviews promoting it.

Most notably, she revealed that she and Will had been quietly separated since 2016.

She's been candid about the struggles they have endured during their marriage but they've ultimately found themselves drawn closer to each other while still maintaining separate lives.

The Hollywood power couple have remained united ever since Worthy dropped on October 17.They've affirmed their love for each other while maintaining that their relationship is strong despite their "separation".

She insists that no matter what they're going through, divorce is not on the cards, telling Today's Hoda Kotb: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Jada and Will's children, Trey, 31, and Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23, have been supportive of her book too.

Opening up to InStyle, Jada delved into her family’s awareness and subsequent reactions to her revelations when she revealed. "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that."

Willow, in particular, was keen to read what she had written. Jada reminisced about her daughter's eagerness, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she's like, 'Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it.

