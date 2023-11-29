Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry with emotional new message

Matthew Perry's sudden and tragic passing on October 28 shed a new spotlight on addiction and support for those battling such debilitating situations.

His family and friends have since come together to announce the Matthew Perry Foundation to provide aid for addiction survivors and create more awareness, and one of his beloved co-stars is coming forward to show her support as well.

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show her support for the Matthew Perry Foundation and his family's work on preserving his legacy.

With a link encouraging fans to donate, she penned: "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction."

She sweetly added: "He would have been grateful for the love," with a heart emoji.

The foundation was launched less than a week after his passing by Matthew's family, with its mission statement reading: "The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.



"It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

They recently shared a new statement with People, which says that it plans on "identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment."

The foundation serves as a tribute to Matthew's own work in the field, having battled substance abuse himself in the past. "It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew's legacy.

"The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Jennifer joined her Friends co-stars in sharing a personal tribute to the late actor and comedian in mid-November with a heartbreaking message that also included some of their text exchanges.



She penned: "Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us."

With photos added of their time filming the hit NBC sitcom, Jennifer continued: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

