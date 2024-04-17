Miley Cyrus fans astonished by resemblance to mom Tish in new photo

Miley Cyrus is the spitting image of her mom Tish, as fans were amazed by a throwback photo of the 56-year-old from the nineties.

Tish, who has developed something of a fanbase herself due to her podcast with daughter Brandi "Sorry, We're Stoned", looked stunning in a close-up photo of herself pouting. Her classic long blond hair was pushed back and wavy.

She captioned the photo: "1990 something…." and fans of Tish and Miley took to the comments section.

"We know where Miley comes from", one person wrote.

A second added: "You, Brandi and Miley are triplets".

Another commented on how Tish had maintained her youthful appearance: "Tish, time passes and you are still as magnificent and splendid as always".

A fan agreed: "You have not aged!"

Miley and Tish have maintained a close relationship over time, as the 56-year-old, married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, joined her daughter at the Grammys earlier this year. The star won two Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year for her breakup anthem, 'Flowers'.

At the ceremony, she thanked: "My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look".

The singer also made a guest appearance at her mom's wedding to the Prison Break star in August 2023, alongside brother Trace and sister Brandi.

Tish has previously spoken about the bond she has with her kids, saying: "I couldn't be more proud of my kids. Every single one of them. I look at Brandi and think, 'I made that!'"

She added more specifically about Miley that the mother-daughter duo: "Have such a beautiful working relationship and a mother-daughter relationship."

While things haven't always been easy with the Hannah Montana child star, Tish revealed that they had managed to get through the tough times of Miley's "terrible teens".

"I don't know how we survived everything and made that happen, but we did", she said. "It was harder when Miley was younger and in her terrible teens and all of that."

She added: "But being able to be with her at all times throughout her career and process, I mean I just couldn't be more proud of her."