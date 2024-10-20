Hugh Grant, 64, looks so loved up with wife Anna, 41, at football match in Italy

British acting icon Hugh Grant seemed as in love as ever with his wife, Anna Eberstein, as they enjoyed a football match in Italy on Saturday.

The couple were spotted holding hands and laughing during the game, which saw Como 1907 versus Parma at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como.

The Swedish TV producer, who moved to London to live with Hugh in 2018, looked chic in an eye-catching checkered mini skirt with a belted waist and silver chain hanging from it. She paired the look with a loose, dark, silky shirt and black enclosed heels, showcasing her incredible legs.

For his part, Hugh looked dapper in a beige blazer, white button-up shirt and black trousers paired with brown shoes.

The pair enjoyed their time at the game, even chatting with stars like former French footballer Raphael Varane and Hacksaw Ridge actor Andrew Garfield.

Hugh and Anna married in 2018 after several years of dating, and he couldn't be happier that he finally found his soulmate in the Swedish native.

© Jacopo M. Raule The couple attended a football match in Como, Italy

"It's really nice, I can't pretend it isn't," he said on the Today show after his wedding. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her."

The couple share three children: John Mungo, born in 2012, and two unnamed daughters born in 2015 and 2018.

He told People in 2018 that fatherhood was "the nicest thing that's ever happened", despite becoming a father later in life.

© Jacopo M. Raule Hugh and Anna held hands and laughed throughout the game

"It's just lovely to have all that love around," he said. "Suddenly, you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."

When he is filming on location, he revealed to Marie Claire that it isn't easy being away from his growing family. "I thought, 'Oh, fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children.,'" he said on filming The Undoing in New York.

"I left everyone in London. And then, as soon as I got to New York, each time I came out to film, I missed so much. It was, it was awful."

© Jacopo M. Raule The couple have been married since 2018

He also shares daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi and son Felix Chang with his ex-partner, Tinglan Hong.

As he prepares for the upcoming release of his horror film Heretic, Hugh discussed how his famous film persona as "Mr Stuttery Blinky" throughout the '90s and '00s held his career back as he was "shoved in a box".

© Jean Catuffe They share a son and two daughters

"My mistake was that I suddenly got this massive success with Four Weddings, and I thought, ah, well, if that's what people love so much, I'll be that person in real life, too," he told the New York Times.

"So I used to do interviews where I was Mr. Stuttery Blinky…And people were, quite rightly, repelled by it in the end."