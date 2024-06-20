Beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi dies suddenly aged 36 during boat trip on holiday

Beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 36. The star was enjoying a holiday in Malta and was on a yacht when her unconscious body was found.

The incident took place on June 17, and the Tunisian-born star was rushed to the Mater Dei Hospital in Msida, which is on the east of the island. An autopsy will be carried out on the trained architect, who was in the country for a one-week holiday.

© Instagram Farah was 36 at the time of her death

Farah was seen as one of the most popular influencers in Tunisia and had amassed over a million followers on her Instagram and had her own fashion brand, Bazarbyfaf.

Her last post on her Instagram feed is dated June 7 and sees the star posing by a beachside restaurant in Spilia on Mykonos. The star looked splendid in a red and white dress as she posed with a matching handbag and pink sunglasses.

© Instagram The star's last post on her Instagram feed came from Mykonos

Fans have been paying tribute to the 36-year-old on her Instagram feed, with one writing: "I can't believe it! I'm shocked, we're going to miss you baby! I will never forget you. RIP my darling."

A second commented: "May God have mercy on you, bless you, and make your resting place in paradise," and a third added: "May God grant her what she wished for. I hope she lived her life the way she liked. Her laugh is beautiful and God gave her as she wished and served her soul."

© Instagram Farah was one of Tunisia's most famous influencers

Soulayma Hneynia, an influencer and contestant on Love Island Malta said Farah "was a truly wonderful person" and said: "Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

