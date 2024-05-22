Lorraine Kelly's sweetest photos with husband Steve and lookalike daughter Rosie as she prepares for family change

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly is gearing up for a huge family change! The beloved TV star is due to become a grandmother later this year when her daughter Rosie welcomes her first child.

Lorraine, 64, shares Rosie with her rarely-seen husband Steve Smith – a television cameraman whom she wed back in 1992.

The couple's daughter shared her joyous baby news in April, opting to announce the news with a glowing photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump. Mum-to-be Rosie also shared a heartwarming image of her baby scan which had been taken at 12 weeks.

Lorraine was understandably thrilled by her daughter's pregnancy announcement. At the time, she expressed her excitement writing: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve."

"It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

As the clan prepare to welcome their newest family member, join us as we take a closer look at some of Lorraine's sweetest photos with her husband Steve and her lookalike daughter Rosie…

1/ 8 © Instagram Glamour at the BAFTA TV Awards Earlier this month, Lorraine and Rosie donned their glad rags for the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall in London. The mother-daughter duo looked so sweet posing on the red carpet dressed to impress in gilded gold and black respectively. A bronzed Lorraine dazzled in an off-the-shoulder metallic gown, while Rosie highlighted her baby bump in an elegant black maxi dress complete with a thigh split.



2/ 8 © Instagram Safari snapshot In November 2023, Lorraine paid tribute to her husband with a throwback safari picture to celebrate his 64th birthday. The couple looked overjoyed in the image, beaming from ear to ear in their matching safari gear. Captioning the image, Lorraine wrote: "Happy Birthday @stevesmithdundee – how can you be 64???? Celebrations tonight."



3/ 8 © Instagram Anniversary tribute Romance was in the air in September 2023 as Lorraine and her husband Steve celebrated their wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the TV star shared a charming snapshot of the loved-up pair enjoying cocktails on a leafy veranda. Heaping praise on her husband, Lorraine noted in her caption: "Happy Anniversary to my funny, fabulous husband @stevesmithdundee. He has put up with me for THIRTY ONE YEARS."

4/ 8 © Instagram Festival fun Mother-daughter duo Lorraine and Rosie bonded at a music festival, with the pair donning matching black sunglasses for the sun-drenched outing. Alongside the snapshot, Lorraine wrote: "Rocking The Moor in Cookham - cheers @hueandcrypofficial classy as always #letsrockthemoor."



5/ 8 © Instagram Windsor Castle Steve looked every inch the supportive husband when Lorraine received her CBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle. The loved-up couple dressed up for the occasion, with Lorraine rocking a cobalt blue dress and a matching button hat, while Steve looked smart in a white shirt, a teal waistcoat and a striped bow tie.



6/ 8 © Instagram Holiday throwback To mark her husband's birthday, Lorraine shared a delightful throwback image from their trip to Antarctica. The couple were beaming in the snapshots, posing for a sweet selfie in their matching padded red jackets and cosy beanies. "Happy birthday to my better half! He's funny, cheeky, loyal and don't know what I'd do without him," she noted in her caption.



7/ 8 © Instagram Sweet selfie Rosie looked every inch her mother's double in a sweet family selfie with Lorraine's mother. Captioning the image, Lorraine wrote: "Exactly a year ago - three generations - me, my mum and @rosiekellysmith by the Bonnie banks of Loch Lomond. A lovely day."

