Inside Lorraine Kelly's ultra-cosy living room at £2m home as she prepares for family change

ITV broadcaster Lorraine Kelly lives in a charming £2 million riverside home with her husband Steve.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1992, relocated to their stunning property in Buckinghamshire back in 2017. Previously, Lorraine and Steve had been living in a seven-bedroom mansion in Dundee, Scotland.

© Instagram Lorraine wed her husband Steve in 1992

It's believed that the couple chose to up sticks due to Lorraine's numerous work commitments in London. And judging from a plethora of online pictures, Lorraine and Steve's rural abode is a cosy haven complete with a stylish kitchen, numerous snugs, an orangery-style conservatory and a picturesque garden boasting a riverside view.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly discusses falling in love with rarely-seen husband Steve

© Instagram Lorraine's property even has its own guest cottage

In light of her daughter Rosie's pregnancy announcement, Lorraine's home is poised for great change. The doting grandmother-to-be will no doubt be on hand to assist with childcare duties, and we expect that Rosie and her newborn will become regular visitors at Lorraine's idyllic home.

While Lorraine, 64, frequently shares snapshots of her luxurious conservatory, she hardly ever uploads snippets of her cosy TV room. Discover more about her homely snug below…

Lorraine's ultra-cosy lounge

The broadcaster's comfy TV room is a Scandi haven complete with hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and warm cream colours.

© Instagram The TV star has spruced up the room with cosy, soft furnishings

She's spruced up the space with velour footstools, chocolate brown sofas and snug carpets. Elsewhere, the mother-of-one has added soft touches with fluffy faux sheepskins, bee-emblazoned cushions, silver lanterns and touching pet portraits.

© Instagram Lorraine has also installed a log burner

On a small side table, she also appears to have a sonogram photo which may likely be a gift from her pregnant daughter Rosie.

In the colder months, Lorraine also makes use of her log burner which sits opposite her gorgeous velvet sofa. Meanwhile, during the festive period, the legendary broadcaster livens up her space with a sparkly Christmas tree dripping in decorations.

© Instagram Lorraine's lounge is decked out with natural colours

What has Lorraine said about being a grandmother?

When Rosie announced her pregnancy, Lorraine was understandably over the moon. At the time, she shared Rosie's baby scan photo and gushed: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.

"It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

© Getty Images Lorraine's daughter is expecting her first child

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Lorraine said: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born.

"Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real." She went on to say: "I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour."