Inside Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner's love life: what we know so far

It's been less than a year since Christine Baumgartner unexpectedly filed for divorce from Kevin Costner, but it appears she is already preparing to walk down the aisle again.

According to recent reports, Christine is set to marry Josh Connor, a 49-year-old divorced father-of-three, whom she has been dating since at least January.

Kevin had previously claimed in a court hearing last September that their relationship may have begun well before their split.

Christine and Josh's relationship has rapidly grown more serious. The financier has even shared their marriage plans with associates, according to Daily Mail.

© MEGA Christine Baumgartner is currently dating a new man

Their families seem to be blending well, as evidenced by a recent dinner in Montecito over the Memorial Day weekend. Christine, 49, brought her three children, whom she shares with the Yellowstone actor, to dine with Josh.

Photographs captured Christine and Josh arriving separately at the exclusive Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club. Joining them for the early dinner were their daughters, Grace and Abigail, both 13.

© Getty The Costner clan flank their dad Kevin

Later, Christine's sons, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15, arrived but opted to leave with takeout instead of dining with their mother and her fiancé. Connor’s eldest children, Lily, 20, and John, 18, were not present.

Despite the logistical shuffle, the evening appeared to be a step towards integrating their families. Grace was later picked up in a black Range Rover SUV, also carrying a takeout bag, reflecting the evening's informal yet significant family gathering.

© Noam Galai Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner have finalised their divorce

Just over a week ago, Christine's children were seen on the red carpet in Cannes with their father and older half-sisters, Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, at the premiere of Kevin’s new movie, Horizon: An American Saga.

The family posed together, with Costner beaming alongside six of his seven children, all evidently thrilled to be there. The film received a rapturous reception, earning a seven-minute standing ovation that left Costner visibly moved.

Kevin, who spent much of the previous year filming in Utah and Arizona, was reportedly blindsided when Christine filed for divorce last May.

The split quickly turned contentious, with the pair exchanging barbed legal filings over the prenuptial agreement and child support. Initially, Christine sought $128,000 per month in child support but ultimately settled for $60,000 after a week-long hearing in which a Santa Barbara judge ruled in Kevin's favour.

© MEGA Christine Baumgartner is happy with her new man

The former couple also contested the fate of Kevin’s Carpinteria mega-mansion. Christine refused to move out for weeks, only to be compelled to leave by Costner's legal team.

She now resides in a rented property in Montecito. During the court proceedings, it was revealed that she had borrowed $20,000 from Connor, which she claimed to have repaid. Kevin accused them of dating during the divorce proceedings, a claim Christine denied under oath.

Christine and Kevin eventually settled their divorce in October, avoiding a protracted December trial over the prenuptial agreement she had signed.

As Christine and Josh look forward to their future together, it is clear that she is moving on from her high-profile marriage to Kevin, finding new happiness and stability with Josh and their blended family.