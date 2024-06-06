Travis Kelce makes pointed remarks amid speculation he has proposed to Taylor Swift

It's a Love Story! NFL star Travis Kelce has revealed he is focusing on the present and not trying to think "too far down the road," in a new interview with Good Morning America.

The football player turned TV personality, who will later in the year make his acting debut, spoke amid continued speculation that he may have popped the question to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

© Erick W. Rasco Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl victory

"I'm so in the present, man. Just being present during the now is something I really pride myself on," the 34-year-old told GMA correspondent, Will Reeves.

"And I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves. So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I'm pretty fired up about."

© Kyle Rivas Travis performs onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Travis has spent much of the off-season traveling with Taylor, 34, on the Eras Tour, hitting Australia, Asia and parts of Europe with the singer. The Eras Tour will make its debut in the UK on June 7, and she will continue to play across the continent until the end of the summer, when she will then return to North America.

"I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life," he reflected in the interview.

"I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning' the Super Bowl and having' the off-season that I'm having. And just looking forward to what's next in life, man…I'm so grateful. So appreciative. And yeah. Livin' the dream, baby."

© Andrew Harnik President Joe Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House

Travis won the NFL Super Bowl back-to-back in 2023 and 2024 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He met Taylor through friends after he failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at her Kansas City show in July 2023.

Taylor, whose six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn remained private, surprised fans with the public nature of her romance with Travis. She has attended many NFL games, and has appeared on social media accounts of Travis' friends and their families.

© Gilbert Flores Taylor and Travis at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2024

She also included him in her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, clearly referencing their new relationship on "The Alchemy", and "So High School," in which she refers to the game of Marry, Kiss, Kill, which sees the player pick what they'd do to three different people.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It’s just a game, but really / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two," Taylor croons, predicting a happily ever after for her and Travis.