Lorraine Kelly confirms joyous family news: 'Cannot wait to be a granny'

It's set to be an exciting time for Lorraine Kelly as the popular television presenter prepares to become a grandmother for the first time as her daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith, announced she was pregnant.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 29-year-old shared a photo of herself cradling a growing baby bump as she rocked a bump-hugging piece of black exercise-wear and a matching cardigan. Rosie was glowing in the selfie, with her stylish locks swept over to her side and her smile made it clear how joyous she was to share the news.

© Instagram Rosie shared her big news on Friday

The expectant mum also shared a photo of the baby scan which had been taken at 12 weeks. She was already preparing for her young tot to arrive, as a pair of baby slippers in the shape of two highland cows rested on the framed photo.

Rosie reshared a photo of her baby scan on her Instagram Stories alongside a trio of red heart emojis.

© Instagram Rosie can't wait to be a mum

Over on her feed, Lorraine shared Rosie's baby scan photo as she enthused: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.

"It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

© Instagram Lorraine also shared her joy

Lorraine and her husband Steve Smith welcomed Rosie in 1994, and the TV presenter has often spoken about the close bond that the mother and daughter have. Speaking to Weekend magazine after Rosie moved out of the family home, she shared: "We talk about everything under the sun.

"I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

© Danny Martindale Lorraine and her daughter have a close bond

The 29-year-old has been following in her mum's footsteps and last year, she joined Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show to discuss the news and current affairs. The star had previously been alongside her mum on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Lorraine will no doubt be supporting her daughter through her exciting new adventure, and last year, Rosie shared the exciting news that she had brought her first home in Islington.

© Instagram Rosie is expecting her child with boyfriend Steve

Rosie will be welcoming her new baby with boyfriend Steve White.

