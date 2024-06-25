David Muir's personal message to good friend Kelly Ripa's family on important day

David Muir and Kelly Ripa go way back, and the TV duo have a lot of love for each other and their respective families.

This was clear for all to see over the weekend, as David took to Instagram to comment on a special post uploaded by the Live host.

Kelly had wished her mother, Esther, a happy 83rd birthday, alongside a loving tribute and series of family photos.

The 20/20 anchor was quick to respond, lovingly writing: "Essie!" the affectionate nickname he has for his friend's mom. Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have been friends with David for decades.

When Kelly published her book, Live Wire, in September 2022, she gave a special mention to David, calling him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

David Muir was among those to comment on Kelly Ripa's tribute to her mom Esther

David stays with Kelly and Mark at their Hamptons home every summer and during a previous appearance on Live in November 2022, the World News Tonight star reflected on this time they have together with Kelly.

During the episode, the Live Wire author told her friend: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer. She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly Ripa and David Muir have been friends for decades

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

David was also one of the biggest cheerleaders for Kelly and Mark when they announced their new co-hosting partnership on Live back in 2022, following Ryan Seacret's departure.

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly and David are friendship goals

After Kelly shared a BTS clips on social media from the first day on set with Mark, David penned: "Most beautiful of full circles. Congratulations."

Most recently in 2023, David appeared on Live to talk about going on vacation with Kelly and Mark, and how it didn't quite go to plan! The star joked that he was still "in recovery" after going away with "two of the fittest people" - and it sounded like it was quite the trip!

© Taylor Hill Kelly with her husband Mark Consuelos

He said: "I think it's good that it's aches and pains week because honestly, it sounds funner than it is, but when you go on vacation with these two - the two fittest people on the planet - you then go into recovery for about three of four weeks, so I'm just starting to feel better again."

Explaining that they had gone to all the "little islands" in Greece where they were "outnumbered by goats," David told the audience that Mark was in charge of getting the group around with his high-tech Google map app.

© ABC Kelly has hosted Live in the mornings for over 20 years

He said: "We would be on these trails, we weren't always convinced but he [Mark] always found the way... but there was this moment where we were so high up on the hills, and the water was beautiful... and Mark was leading the way, and then Kelly.... and it was close to the edge [of the water]... you could hear the pebbles..."

Kelly then interjected: "it was like, are we going to be on World News Tonight?" "With me, but the wrong way," David joked. "The headline would read "David Muir and others found at the bottom of the ravine," Kelly added.

"I couldn't tell them how nerve wracking that was until we were at the top. That was the biggest scare," David concluded. Luckily, all three of the popular ABC hosts lived to tell the tale, and had great fun reliving their vacation adventures on the show.