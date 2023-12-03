Kelly Ripa transforms NYC townhouse into lavish winter wonderland - and David Muir is eager to visit

Kelly Ripa and her family know how to celebrate the holidays, and this year is no different!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star took to Instagram over the weekend to share an incredible new photo from inside her beautiful $27 million New York City townhouse, which had been decorated in time for Christmas.

The former Hope and Faith actress and her husband Mark Consuelos had fun decorating a floor-to-ceiling tree, which has been placed in front of the window in their living room at their Upper East Side home.

The tree looked like something out of a Christmas film, complete with an assortment of colored baubles and intricate fairy lights. In the caption alongside the picture, Kelly simply wrote: "She’s dressed to impress."

The star's best friend, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, was one of the first to comment on the photo, admitting that he "can't wait to visit".

Fans also had a lot to say, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful," while another wrote: "Oh so pretty!" A third added: "Now that's a Christmas tree!"

Kelly and Mark have lived in their townhouse for over a decade and feel very much at home there.

The impressive property boasts an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel and a lift to take the family up to their rooftop, where they enjoy hosting their friends and family in the summer months. It also has its own bar.

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Kelly and Mark are not ones to shy away from decorations and not only do they go all out for Christmas, but Halloween too.

Back in October, passers by ended up stopping outside their home after they hired a two-piece band to play songs for the neighbors just days before the 31 October.

The couple asked K. Mikolajczyk and I.Jedynecki - a violist and accordion player - to work their magic, and it looks as if her neighbours were made up, as several people were seen filming the band in the street.

The front of the property also had a lot of lifesize Halloween decorations, making it stand out from the rest.

Currently, the couple are living at home with daughter Lola, 22, who moved back in with her parents earlier in the year after graduating from New York University.

The aspiring musician is loving being back at home with her parents, and the trio even went on vacation together at the start of the summer. As well as their townhouse in the city, Kelly and Mark also have a gorgeous home in the Hamptons, where they spend most weekends.

The vacation home is located in close proximity to the ocean and boasts stunning views overlooking the sea. Kelly and Mark are no doubt looking forward to Christmas, where they will enjoy quality time with all three of their children back at home for several days.

As well as Lola, they are parents to 25-year-old Michael, who lives in Bushwick working as an actor, and 20-year-old Joaquin, who is studying at the University of Michigan.

