David Muir cheers on Kelly Ripa during her iconic moment – watch her hit the stage with Madonna

The night of January 29 proved to be a big one for Kelly Ripa when she wowed a crowd of thousands at Madison Square Garden during Madonna's ongoing The Celebration Tour.

The pop icon has made a habit of inviting special guests up on stage during the "Vogue" portion of her show, ranging from her children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie to celebs like, most recently, Amy Schumer.

Kelly, 53, became the latest to join the superstar performer on stage, being brought up by the show's MC Bob the Drag Queen and receiving immense cheers from the crowd.

She quickly came up on stage and enveloped Madonna, 65, in a tight hug as they whispered to each other and then quickly took their seats on the stage.

They then proceeded to cheer on the other ballroom dancers and performers as they raised their 10s across the board as enthusiastically high as they could.

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos took to Instagram soon after to share the incredible moment with their followers, writing alongside it: "Bucket list moment at MSG last night. My fav on stage with @madonna." Check out a glimpse of The Celebration Tour below...

Alongside other shots of them dancing the night away at the show, friends of theirs quickly took to the comments section with excited responses, including Lisa Rinna, who simply commented: "YESSSSSSS."

Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola Consuelos also wrote: "An icon," to which close family friend and ABC News anchor David Muir replied: "Your mom," and the 22-year-old wrote back: "INSANE!!"

The Live with Kelly and Mark host has long proclaimed that she is a huge fan of the "Like a Virgin" songstress, having not only seen her in concert multiple times (and shared birthday tributes each year), but also hosted her on the ABC talk show.

© Instagram Madonna and Kelly have been friends for years, and the talk show host has stated how big of a fan she is

During an appearance on the show with late co-host Regis Philbin in 2003, after Madonna walked out onto the stage and took her seat, Kelly said: "You are just the best. And I promised I wouldn't gush, but I have to gush just a little and tell you that you are the real deal."

Later that year, the queen of pop returned to the show and told the hosts: "I've missed you both," and an incredulous Kelly reacted with: "Really? We thought we'd scared you away the last time you were here."

© Getty Images Kelly never misses an opportunity to attend one of Madonna's shows, especially when she's in NYC

Regis even playfully called out his co-host, saying she was "too gushy," and Madonna quipped back: "I like that," to the All My Children star's delight. She joked: "They've actually attached an electric probe to my body, so if I gush too much, I get zapped."

In 2015, Kelly told her then co-host Michael Strahan that she and friend Anderson Cooper went to see the singer during her Rebel Heart Tour, telling him: "Madonna said, 'I've been performing for 30 years.'

© Getty Images The pop star has also been a guest on "Live" several times over the years

"And I thought, 'Oh my god, I've been seeing her in concert for 30 years, that's the craziest thing. She's my longest relationship besides my husband.'"

