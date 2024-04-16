Kelly Ripa's new photos from her extravagant rooftop garden at $27M NYC townhouse will leave you envious

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have to get up in the early hours every morning for work, but the rest of their day looks simply idyllic!

The Live with Kelly and Mark stars enjoyed their first al fresco dinner of the year at the start of the week, with the momentous moment proving to be the perfect photo opportunity.

Kelly took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of her husband tucking into a steak and jacket potato while sitting outside on their rooftop terrace, with a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyscrapers in the background.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' very first apartment

Mark was wearing just a T-shirt as he took full advantage of the spring temperatures in the city, and looked delighted to be outside.

Kelly captioned the picture: "First rooftop dinner of spring with @instasuelos." She also posted several pictures of the flowers that have grown on the rooftop, captioning one of them "bloomyorkcity".

Kelly Ripa shared a new photo from her NYC rooftop

Kelly and Mark's rooftop is accessible via a lift in their multi-storey townhouse, which is located in the Upper East Side, and worth an incredible $27M.

The property looks like a hotel thanks to its many lavish features, but also has lots of homey touches.

Kelly's rooftop also features lots of beautiful flowers

The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, meaning there is plenty of room for the couple and their three children, who have all but one flown the nest.

Their oldest child, Michael, 26, lives in Brooklyn, and is working as an actor, but regularly comes home to visit his parents.

© Randy Shropshire Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos live in Manhattan

Their youngest, Joaquin, 21, is studying in Michigan, but their middle child and only daughter, Lola, 22, has moved back in with her parents after graduating from college in 2023.

As well as their home in Manhattan, Kelly and Mark also have a vacation house in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of the holidays and the summer.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael - who is his dad's double!

The property is a stone's throw away from the beach and also boasts an outside pool. Famous friends including David Muir enjoy visiting the house regularly in the summer months.

Kelly and Mark's children may have grown up in luxurious homes, but they have remained incredibly down-to-earth thanks to their mom and dad's parenting style.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Lola is an aspiring musician and has released two singles in the past few years. Her mom and dad are incredibly supportive, and she previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music.

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.