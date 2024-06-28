Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman shares very rare details of raising teenage girls after red carpet debut
Digital Cover celebrities© VALERIE MACON

Nicole Kidman praises her teenage girls for keeping her 'grounded' after they make red carpet debut

 Nicole welcomed her girls with Keith Urban   

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman has praised her teenage girls, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, for keeping her grounded amid her Hollywood status.

The Emmy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner, who shares her teens with Keith Urban, revealed that although the pair are "very supportive" they also tell him when to "calm down". 

It came after the teens made their red carpet debut at their mom's recent American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony in Los Angeles, and Nicole shared that what she loved was that the "whole family was there".

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Keith, Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret, Nicole's niece Sybella Hawley and Nicole

"It was a really warm night," the actress reflected, speaking to People.

"My sister came, and my girls. That was the first time that they'd ever been on a red carpet, and Keith was there. I had all my nieces and nephews as well. The whole family was there, and that's what I loved. It also made me look back, which is not something I often do.” 

Nicole Kidman, Faith Margaret Urban, Keith Urban, Rose Urban, Sunday Urban, Antonia Kidman, Craig Marran, guests attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)© Michael Kovac
Nicole stands with her arm around Faith, 12

For their first big moment in the spotlight, the teens both wore gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gowns; Sunday wore a stunning white floral dress with a sweetheart neckline, while her younger sister wore a strapless red dress with a mermaid skirt. 

Nicole rocked a sparkling gold sequin Balenciaga dress, a brand she adores as she also attended their 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week alongside Sunday, with the 15-year-old her mom's adorable clone. 

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Sunday joins mom Nicole at the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection

Nicole, 57, opted for a floor-length shimmering Balenciaga black gown while Sunday kept things chic in a full-sleeved black velvet mini dress with sheer tights and a pair of stiletto heels. 

Others at the couture show included Nicole's close friend Naomi Watts, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and Joey King, whom she stars alongside in The Family Affair, out on Netflix now. 

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 and split their time between Australia and Nashville, Tennessee. Nicole is also mom to her adopted children, Bella and Connor, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tom Cruise; it is believed that they are estranged.

