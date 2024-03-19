Nicole Kidman offers up intimate glimpse of family life with teen daughters: house parties, country living, and 'blowouts' with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is the latest cover star for Elle USA, looking fantastic as always while speaking about empowering women in Hollywood, her latest on-screen endeavors, and her personal life.

The Australian-American actress, 56, spoke candidly about being a parent and having that role bleed into her on-screen persona sometimes as well.

Nicole shares teenage daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban, and while they shield their daughters from the spotlight, they often take the opportunity to gush over their family life.

Their life in Tennessee

Speaking with Tyler McCall, the Moulin Rouge actress spoke of their home life in Tennessee, which saw the four of them involve themselves with much of the local community, including getting involved in school donation drives and visiting children's hospitals.

Nicole shared: "I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who's in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith, who have been married since 2006, are the parents of two teenage daughters

She also spoke about her work with breast cancer research (her mother was diagnosed with the disease when Nicole was a teenager) and the United Nations. "I'd love to be able to do it all, and I've got to be careful how much I commit to so I can do it properly, because the idea of not doing it properly – that's not a good feeling."

Raising teenagers

Nicole also talks about hosting parties not just for her girls, but for their friends as well, gushing over having teenage girls in her home, and it seems like Keith's just as much a sucker for good New Year's eve "blowouts."

© Getty Images The actress gave birth to Sunday and welcomed Faith via surrogacy

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the publication. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

How Sunday contributed to her career

The Oscar-winning star revealed in a previous interview that it was her eldest daughter who had influenced the return of Big Little Lies for a third season, and expanded upon just how involved she was with the process.

© Getty Images Their daughters, now teenagers, maintain a life away from the spotlight

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third,'" she revealed, explaining that Sunday even gave character development notes. "She's like, 'Celeste, she's not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"

How her family life influences her work

Nicole's latest role for the Prime Video series Expats sees her play a mother who loses her child in a Hong Kong night market, and she shared how the role was a hard one to embody for months as a mother herself (she is also the mom of adults Bella and Connor, shared with ex-husband Tom Cruise).

"She will not give up hope, which was probably the thing I related to – that desire to go, 'No, I know deep down, my child is out there and I'll find my child,'" she detailed. She even went in depth on one scene in particular, when her character, Margaret, is called to the morgue to inspect a body matching the description of their son, and she begins to uncontrollably laugh.

Nicole explained that the reaction stemmed from how she responded to seeing her own father's body in his coffin. "I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated. My body and my psyche just couldn't handle it."

