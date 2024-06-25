Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise's famous date to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London show revealed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Tom Cruise's famous date to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London show revealed

The Mission Impossible star was thought to have attended alone

tom cruise mission impossible dead reckoning part one premiere nyc© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tom Cruise was just one of many famous faces in the crowd for Taylor Swift's second London show of her Eras Tour on Saturday. 

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 61, was captured in fan videos smiling and enjoying himself while dancing to the music as he stood in the VIP tent alongside Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, and many other A-Listers. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance on stage at Taylor Swift concert

While Tom was thought to have attended the show at Wembley alone, he was, in fact, joined by his longtime collaborator and good friend, director Christopher McQuarrie, 55. 

Tom and Christopher have built up a solid friendship over the years and have worked together on several films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Swifties loved seeing Tom enjoying himself and exchanging friendship bracelets with fans in the crowds, with many taking to social media to share their shock over his attendance. 

"Omg TOM CRUISE!! He's such a legend! I love Travis, but to see Tom Cruise there is super exciting, too," one wrote. Another said: "Tom Cruise a Swiftie? I'm here for it!" 

#TravisKelce, Tom Cruise & the whole VIP tent went WILD for “Shake It Off”! 🥳 #TaylorSwift #shorts

There were some people, however, who were unimpressed that Tom was in London the same weekend his daughter, Suri, graduated from high school. 

Tom is believed to be estranged from the 18-year-old he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and he was not in attendance when she received her diploma from LaGuardia High School in New York on Friday.

tom cruise travis kelce christopher mcquarrie taylor swift eras tour show wembley© TikTok/Bellaleem1
Tom was joined by his good friend and director Christopher McQuarrie (L)

As a young girl, Suri did appear to have a close relationship with her dad and was very much part of his spotlight. However, they have not been seen together in over a decade.

Suri recently gave a subtle but noticeable statement on the status of their relationship when she dropped 'Cruise' from her name. 

In May, she performed in Head Over Heels in New York, and it was revealed on the casting sheet that she adopted her mom's middle name and was listed as 'Suri Noelle' instead of 'Suri Cruise'. 

Suri appeared to have dropped her father Tom Cruise's name© AKGS
Suri appeared to have dropped her father Tom Cruise's name

She also used the name 'Suri Noelle' in her graduation pamphlet, and will no doubt keep the new moniker when she attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall. 

Suri has lived with her mother since her parents' divorce in 2012 and Katie was awarded full custody. 

As part of their settlement, Tom agreed to pay $400,000 per year in child support, an arrangement which expired when Suri turned 18. Over the past 12 years, Tom’s contributions have totaled roughly $33,000 a month. 

Suri Cruise's lifestyle has changed dramatically since her childhood © Getty Images
Tom is believed to be estranged from Suir

Katie did not seek spousal support in their divorce, and Tom also covers Suri’s insurance bills and contributes to her college tuition. 

Katie and Suri have an incredibly close bond, with the Dawson's Creek alum telling Glamour last year: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.

Katie Holmes and her lookalike daughter Suri went for a stroll in New York recently © AKGS
Katie and Suri share a close bond

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person." 

Speaking to InStyle in 2022, Katie also said: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more