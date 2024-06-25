Tom Cruise's famous date to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London show revealed

Tom Cruise was just one of many famous faces in the crowd for Taylor Swift's second London show of her Eras Tour on Saturday.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 61, was captured in fan videos smiling and enjoying himself while dancing to the music as he stood in the VIP tent alongside Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, and many other A-Listers.

While Tom was thought to have attended the show at Wembley alone, he was, in fact, joined by his longtime collaborator and good friend, director Christopher McQuarrie, 55.

Tom and Christopher have built up a solid friendship over the years and have worked together on several films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Swifties loved seeing Tom enjoying himself and exchanging friendship bracelets with fans in the crowds, with many taking to social media to share their shock over his attendance.

"Omg TOM CRUISE!! He's such a legend! I love Travis, but to see Tom Cruise there is super exciting, too," one wrote. Another said: "Tom Cruise a Swiftie? I'm here for it!"

There were some people, however, who were unimpressed that Tom was in London the same weekend his daughter, Suri, graduated from high school.

Tom is believed to be estranged from the 18-year-old he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and he was not in attendance when she received her diploma from LaGuardia High School in New York on Friday.

As a young girl, Suri did appear to have a close relationship with her dad and was very much part of his spotlight. However, they have not been seen together in over a decade.

Suri recently gave a subtle but noticeable statement on the status of their relationship when she dropped 'Cruise' from her name.

In May, she performed in Head Over Heels in New York, and it was revealed on the casting sheet that she adopted her mom's middle name and was listed as 'Suri Noelle' instead of 'Suri Cruise'.

She also used the name 'Suri Noelle' in her graduation pamphlet, and will no doubt keep the new moniker when she attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall.

Suri has lived with her mother since her parents' divorce in 2012 and Katie was awarded full custody.

As part of their settlement, Tom agreed to pay $400,000 per year in child support, an arrangement which expired when Suri turned 18. Over the past 12 years, Tom’s contributions have totaled roughly $33,000 a month.

Katie did not seek spousal support in their divorce, and Tom also covers Suri’s insurance bills and contributes to her college tuition.

Katie and Suri have an incredibly close bond, with the Dawson's Creek alum telling Glamour last year: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

Speaking to InStyle in 2022, Katie also said: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."