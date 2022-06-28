Victoria Beckham shares verdict on 'special' wedding outfits The fashion designer showed off the bridal looks

While we're still obsessing over the outfits at Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn's wedding with Nicola Peltz, the fashion designer has jetted to the south of France to share her opinion on a new series of wedding looks.

VB looked sensational in an all-black outfit from her own pre-spring/summer 2023 collection including a lacy mini dress and leggings with built-in boots as she attended close friend Simon Porte Jacquemus' AW22 show. Showcased among the backdrop of the salt plains of Arles, the latest collection named 'Le Papier' featured plenty of all-white looks, bridal tulle fabrics, and even veils.

It was reportedly inspired by the designer's upcoming wedding to Marco Maestri, which is due to take place in two months.

"I started working on the collection with the obsession to restart from nothing, like a white page," Simon told Vogue.

Jacquemus' 'Le Papier' collection was inspired by his upcoming wedding

From her front row seat, Victoria shared a series of videos of the models rocking everything from one-shouldered gowns with tulle skirts to statement bow tops with tailored trousers and subtle pops of blue and brown colours. She showed her appreciation for the new designs by captioning the clips: "So special @jacquemus," and adding white heart emojis.

Simon and his fiance Marco got engaged in June 2021, and he announced the news by sharing a snap of the pair holding hands, showing off his new gold band on his ring finger. "I SAID YES," he simply wrote in the caption, and several of his fans rushed to share their congratulations in the comments section. We can't wait to see what the creative wears!

VB attended the designer's show in the south of France

This comes just weeks after Victoria attended Brooklyn's wedding wearing a slinky silver gown, created by her own label. The mother-of-the-groom stepped out in a frock with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice. She finished off her look by styling her hair in a chic messy bun and accessorising with diamond jewellery.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, she said: "Proud mum and dad. congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham."

