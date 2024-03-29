Victoria Beckham stuns in strapless white swimsuit on £16 million yacht

Victoria Beckham is soaking up the sun in Florida as she holidays with husband David Beckham. Even when the designer and mum of four is holidaying, she still puts fashion first.

The fashion mogul showed off her tan on Instagram, wearing a white strapless swimsuit, accessorised by a black Victoria Beckham logo cap from her collection, priced at £110.

Her nails are a subtle shade of pink and complement her summer style.

© Instagram The former Spice Girl shared a sultry snap

She captioned the shot: "Sun protection is everything!! Which is why I can't get enough of my exclusive VB logo caps. Available now! Kisses xx".

Victoria wears a minimalist gold chain and flashes an enormous diamond ring, the pink oval-cut diamond on a yellow gold pavé band. It's one of 15 engagement rings that VB has debuted over the past 24 years of her marriage to former footballer David Beckham.

The couple tied the knot in 1999 after two years of dating, going on to become the most high-profile couple of the noughties. Their three-month-old son Brooklyn was a cute addition to the wedding celebrations as the couple's ring bearer.

WATCH: David Beckham shares rare footage of wedding to Victoria

They renewed their vows in a secret ceremony, David revealed in 2017. He joked about their avant-garde wedding outfits on the 75th anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, saying: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

© Instagram Purple power for the Beckhams

Both Beckhams have come a long way since then, both becoming fashion icons in their own right.

The couple are enjoying a luxurious holiday off the coast of Miami on a £16 million yacht with the number seven on the side, which is the number David wore when he played for England.

Together they have four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. Cruz joined them on the yacht, chilling out on the lower deck.

Victoria and David have a $24 million Miami apartment, a London townhouse, and their main residence in the Costwolds, a luxurious farmhouse in Chipping Norton.