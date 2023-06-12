Julia Roberts gives rare insight into life with three children in latest social media post

Julia Roberts was in a celebratory mood alongside many other sports fans when English football club Manchester City took the Champions League trophy this weekend.

The team, led by Pep Guardiola, played a thrilling final match against Inter Milan, beating them 1-0 to secure their first Champions League victory.

VIDEO: Watch Julia Roberts on the set of the Chopard campaign shoot

The actress, 55, shared a rare social media post, a photograph of Pep kissing his trophy, writing: "Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions."

MORE: How Julia Roberts broke the norm at Cannes – and Jennifer Lawrence did it too

With her hashtags, she included a small but meaningful nod to her life as a "soccer mom" as well, alluding to the love for football in her household, featuring husband Danny Moder and children Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and Henry, 15.

In fact, back in December, Danny displayed his own love for the sport by flying out to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France, in which the former emerged victorious.

MORE: Julia Roberts debuts new hairstyle: fans praise the 55-year-old actress' fresh look

Meanwhile, Manchester's win was a momentous one, as it was not only their first Champions League trophy, but also gave them the coveted continental treble, secured when a team wins three trophies in a single season, the second English club to do so after Manchester United in the late '90s.

© Instagram Julia and Danny are both big football fans

While the Oscar-winning star admired Manchester's win from afar, a thrilling outing she was able to have with her children was a Taylor Swift concert.

SEE: Pretty Woman: How Julia Roberts and Richard Gere have changed in 33 years since movie's release

Julia was spotted at Taylor's Ticketmaster-breaking Eras Tour alongside her daughter Hazel, bopping along to the singer's biggest hits during the third night of shows in Chicago.

© Instagram Julia shared a glimpse of her night at the Eras Tour with her daughter

She sweetly took to Instagram shortly after to share a big screen snap of the "Shake It Off" singer, proclaiming her love for her while writing: " I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever. #Erastour #betty #13"

MORE: Julia Roberts showcases radiant beauty as she joins many famous friends in new video

The Ticket to Paradise star memorably took her children to see Taylor at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium back in 2015 during her 1989 Tour.

© Getty Images The actress joined the singer (and Joan Baez) on stage during her 1989 Tour

At the time, she told Extra TV that she had taken her kids to see the singer beforehand, explaining: "They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans." She added that the 33-year-old hitmaker was "very sweet" with the kids, before turning to Julia with a request of her own.

"She said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?' and I said to my children, 'What do you think?' 'Oh, Mom, you have to do it!' and my youngest son said, 'Only do it if you want to, Mommy.' It was so sweet!"

© Instagram Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

As a result, Julia was on stage hours later, dancing with Joan Baez while wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt. She joked of her appearance: "I would have washed my hair. I was, like, wearing a ponytail and leggings, tennis shoes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.