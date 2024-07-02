Today's Craig Melvin meets his match when he's faced with awkward moment live on-air

Craig Melvin was in good spirits as he came face to face with a little kid who certainly didn't want to cooperate with the segment on Today's 3rd Hour.

As the veteran anchor presented a segment on perfect toys for the summer, children demonstrated how to play with the toys - but one little girl just wasn't interested. Mia had been given the "waddle karaoke ride on toy", a truck which kids could ride and sing on, to play with it.

© Screenshot Today Mia just wasn't interested in the toy

All seemed fine, as Mia rode on the truck, with the commerce anchor complimenting her for riding it "like a champ", when Craig bent down to demonstrate the musical elements of the toy and she got off. She refused to engage, as he played the drums on the toy and tried to demonstrate the piano function.

"You want to play the piano?" Craig asked, enthusiastically playing on the toy while she moved away and looked deeply unimpressed. Mia's mom couldn't help but laugh at the situation, particularly as Craig took it in his stride and demonstrated the karaoke function.

© Screenshot Today Mia eventually realized she liked the toy

"What about karaoke?" He asked, before singing: "Oh Mia, I love you!"

Mia instead chose to snuggle up into her mom, clearly shy in front of the camera. Craig decided to move on with the segment, saying: "Mia, we'll come back to you in just a moment."

Indeed he did, as he finished showing an array of toys, from a toy barbecue grill to Despicable Me floaties. Right at the end of the segment, which he led with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, Craig announced: "I'm also in fact pleased to report that Mia does enjoy the toy. Mia has decided she enjoys the toy."

His fellow anchors applauded as the camera cut to the toddler mouthing the microphone as her mom gave her a smile of encouragement.

But the best part - for Mia and the other kids - was when Craig announced that they could all take home the toys, confirmed by his fellow anchors.

Craig is no stranger to kids needing a bit of patience, as a father of two kids - Delano, 10, and Sybil, seven, with his wife Lindsay Czarniak.