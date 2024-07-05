Exclusive: Kate Kane: The Heart and soul behind a stunning jewellery collaboration

She was thrilled last week when her England captain husband Harry Kane led the national team into the quarter-finals of the Euros – spotted celebrating with her eldest daughter Ivy after a dramatic 2-1 win against Slovakia.

But Kate Kane has her own professional achievements to celebrate too, as, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she opens up about her latest venture - a jewellery collection codesigned with Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder of Loquet London.

The capsule collection, inspired by enduring love, resilience, and family bonds, supports the Harry Kane Foundation – and, ever the supportive husband, Harry himself was spotted wearing one of the lion heart charm bracelets during a press conference at the tournament in Germany.

Kate Kane has collaborated with Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder of Loquet London

It symbolises leadership and resilience and fits perfectly with Harry’s role as England captain," she says of the piece, which she designed with him in mind. "I'm really proud of those qualities in him.” Kate – along with their children Ivy, Vivienne, Louis and Henry – is, obviously, Harry’s biggest fan.

"Like every tournament, I’ll be supporting Harry and the England team along with all the other England fans in the stadium. I’ll have my locket close to me with the Lionheart inside to feel the connection to Harry," says the 31-year-old, who has relocated to Munich, where her husband plays for Bayern Munich, with their growing family. "Everyone is settling in well into our new home, and it’s been fun enjoying a new environment and culture," she shares. "We spend a lot of time outdoors in nature, and have spent time up in the mountains with the children who absolutely love skiing and they are getting so good at it!"

© Victoria Jones WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate is married to England captain Harry Kane

Kate’s journey into jewellery design began around the last World Cup in 2022, when she and Sheherazade had the idea to collaborate on a charity project. "I've been a fan of Loquet London for years," Kate explains. "For the World Cup, Sheherazade made me a locket filled with charms that held particular meaning for me at the time. We had an instant connection and spoke a lot during that period."

As mothers, both Kate and Sheherazade share a passion for promoting positive habits and openly discussing mental health. Their shared values led to the creation of this collection, which “is all about connection, which is so important for our wellbeing," Kate explains. "We chose lockets that promote harmony, wholeness, growth, and acceptance, and charms designed to symbolise enduring love, resilience, inner strength, leadership, and family bonds, while others promote clarity of mind, calm, and peace."

Kate Kane's lion charm bracelet from jewellery collection co-designed with Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder of Loquet London

The collection comprises two lapidary lockets, two beaded bracelets, four unique crystal charms, and two 18k gold charms. Crystals play a significant role in the collection, chosen for their healing properties. Kate, inspired by her reflexologist during her pregnancy and her mother who always had crystals at home, has developed a deep appreciation for them.

"For me, crystals help bring calm and focus in my day," she says. "We chose rose quartz because it can be used to help balance emotional health, reduce stress, boost self-esteem, and encourage feelings of calmness, acceptance, and love. Citrine is included as it’s said to support emotional well-being, with powerful energetic properties that dissipate negative energies and act as a tool to build confidence and mental strength."

© Richard Pelham/Getty Images England Captain Harry Kane led England to victory in their latest Euro game

She adds: "I am a very sentimental person and collect pieces that carry meaning to a person, place, or point in time. I love having my locket close to me and creating combinations of different charms that fit a phase or an occasion."

Proceeds from the collection will go to the Harry Kane Foundation, which aims to transform this generation’s approach to mental health. "Harry launched the Foundation in October 2022 on World Mental Health Day," Kate explains.

"This was the start of the Foundation’s long-term goal to help transform a generation’s thinking about mental health. We’re really proud of the progress that has been made in a short space of time, and it’s something we are both passionate about."

The Kate Kane for Loquet London collection, in aid of the Harry Kane Foundation, is now available for purchase at www.loquetlondon.com.